Phillies Seen as Best Fit for Talented Slugger Who is Unlikely To Be Traded

As the Philadelphia Phillies look to continue to build on their success after getting 10 games over the .500 mark, the team must continue to think about ways to improve.

It has been a really strong stretch of late for the Phillies, who have been able to make up some serious ground in the National League East. At the same time, that might have felt like a far-fetched goal not too long ago, Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in baseball since May and their bad start to the season is now a thing of the past.

As expected with the success of the team, they have a number of players heading to the All-Star Game. With the game being in Philadelphia this year, there is an expectation that it could be Cristopher Sanchez starting the game for the NL, which would be a major honor.

However, while the Phillies are playing very well, they are a team that has a couple of areas to upgrade. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, there will be no shortage of rumors surrounding what they might do to try and improve.

Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the Phillies being one of the best fits for Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton. However, with just a 10 percent chance of getting traded, don’t expect him to come to Philadelphia this summer.

Buxton Unlikely To Be Dealt

Jul 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) hits an RBI double in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Phillies look to make some upgrades at the trade deadline, the team will likely be pursuing some help in the outfield. This is an area that has been a bit of a problem for the team, and that situation didn’t get any better with the loss of Adolis Garcia for the year.

Recently, another dream trade target for the team in Mike Trout saw his general manager come out and shut down any possibility that he would be traded to the Phillies.

For Philadelphia, landing a player the caliber of Buxton, who fills the need not only in the outfield, but in the batting order along with the talented left-handed sluggers, would be a great addition. However, he seemingly doesn’t seem overly bothered to be dealt, and that is a major sticking point with his no-trade clause.

Overall, even though it seems unlikely that Buxton is going to be dealt, there is always a chance, and the Phillies are certainly a team that would be a great fit for him.