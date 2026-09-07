Ronald Acuna Jr. Gets Last Laugh After Zack Wheeler Jab

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves is in full effect this weekend at Citizens Bank Park.

This four-game set was incredibly important to how the National League East standings would turn out at the end of the season. The Phillies entered the series trailing the Braves by four games and had a golden opportunity to cut into that lead.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, they have not been able to. They lost Game 1, 5-2, but were able to even things up in Game 2, winning 4-2 behind a strong performance from Zack Wheeler. He threw six strong innings, allowing only one earned run.

That earned run came courtesy of Ronald Acuna Jr., who launched a 450-foot home run off him in the third inning and admired his work. He took his time getting out of the box, and during his trip around the bases was showered with boos.

Zack Wheeler takes shot at Ronald Acuna Jr.

Sep 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wheeler took a shot at the Atlanta superstar with some comments after the game, referencing his teammate Kyle Schwarber, who is a feared slugger himself.

“It doesn't really bother me all that much,” Wheeler said before delving a bit further. “He can do whatever he wants. He hit a home run, so it's up to him to do what he wants.”

“Our guy just rounds the bases -- who hits 50 here,” Wheeler said, via Paul Casella of MLB.com, “but he can do whatever he wants.”

Schwarber hit his 41st home run of the season an inning after Acuna went deep for the 15th time. That solo shot by the team’s designated hitter gave them a 4-1 lead, helping them even the series up.

The powerful lefty would add to his MLB-high long ball total, going deep for a 42nd time on Sunday afternoon. That bomb also gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead, but this time around, the bullpen wasn’t able to hold one.

Alex McFarlane, who had been dominant since being called back up to the Major League roster for a third time, ran into his first real struggles. Naturally, it was Acuna who provided the biggest blow, getting the last laugh after comments Wheeler made.

In the top of the eighth inning with two runners on, Acuna took McFarlane deep to center field for a three-run home run, tying the game at four. The following inning, Jhoan Duran gave up a run when Alex Riley hit a triple, leading to a 5-4 deficit, which was the final score of the game.

Keeping Acuna in check was one of the keys to victory for Philadelphia this series, but they have failed in that regard. He has been on fire, going 7-for-12 at the plate with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI and two runs scored.

In such a tight and hotly contested series, he has been able to swing momentum in his team’s favor, helping the Braves secure the tiebreaker over the Phillies, making their climb in the NL East standings all the more difficult.

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