Zack Wheeler Officially Back on Track for Phillies Beating Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies rolled through the month of August, clawing their way back into the playoff picture in the National League.

However, there were a few players who weren’t performing up to standard. One of those players was starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, who picked up right where he left off after having his 2025 campaign cut short, but ran into some struggles last month.

The veteran righty endured one of the least productive stretches of his career. In four starts from Aug. 7 through Aug. 24, Wheeler went 0-3, and the team won only once. He threw 19.1 innings, struggling mightily with his command.

15 walks were issued compared to 22 strikeouts, and he allowed six home runs. With 24 hits surrendered, it resulted in 19 runs being scored, 18 of which were earned, and an ugly 8.38 ERA.

Zack Wheeler is back on track for Phillies

Sep 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was working diligently to get back on track, saying he wasn’t injured and just had mechanical issues to iron out. Working alongside pitching coach Caleb Cotham, Wheeler felt close, and if his last two starts are any indication, his woes have been solved.

In his biggest start of the season, taking the mound against the Atlanta Braves after the Phillies lost Game 1, Wheeler stepped up and tossed a gem. He threw six innings, allowing only three hits and two walks. The only earned run against him was a solo home run by Ronald Acuna Jr.

The veteran’s arsenal was locked in, racking up nine strikeouts; the sixth time this year he has reached that total. With the win, the gap in the NL East is back to four games, which was the difference when the series with the Braves began.

That outing followed a very strong start against the Los Angeles Angels in which he threw six effective innings, allowing only one run on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He looks to have turned a corner, and this is great news for the franchise.

With the veteran seemingly back on track, confidence in the team’s long-term outlook is on the rise once again.

This version of Wheeler is one that makes Philadelphia incredibly dangerous. Along with Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo, the Phillies have three ace-quality starters, giving them a massive edge in a playoff series where they could theoretically start every game.

And if Philadelphia has to dip deeper into the rotation, confidence is on the rise with Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter performing at an incredibly high level, both bouncing back from troubling starts to the campaign.

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