With the offseason rolling on for the Philadelphia Phillies, things have been pretty quiet so far for them. This is a team that needs to make some upgrades, but so far, not much has happened.

While many teams would be thrilled with making the postseason for five straight years, the Phillies are a group that spends a lot of money and has high expectations.

For the third straight year, they were eliminated from the postseason early on, and the 2026 squad was a flawed group. Philadelphia got off to a (9-19) start to the season, and it appeared like it was going to be the end of their title window with their current core. However, a switch early on to Don Mattingly created a bit of a spark, and the team played better.

The Phillies went on to make the playoffs on the final day of the season, but their issues throughout the year plagued them in the postseason. With the offseason here, the two key needs for the team are to improve their outfield and their bullpen.

There have been some relief pitchers coming off the board that would have made sense for the Phillies, but the team has yet to make a splash in that area. Furthermore, the outfield needs a spark, and one free agent that is making more and more sense for them is Teruaki Sato.

Sato Making More and More Sense

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) gestures during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While everyone might be waiting to see what happens with Tarik Skubal in free agency to really get things going, there are some other good players available.

One of them that makes a lot of sense for the Phillies is the star Japanese slugger. While there was some discussion about what position he might play in the majors, he has played both third and the outfield in Japan.

With Sato projecting more as an outfielder than a third baseman, that fills a bit more of a pressing need for the team. In a perfect world, he would be a right-handed slugger, but he is the type of hitter that could come in and really change this lineup.

Philadelphia still has a lot of talent on their roster, and they will enter the 2027 campaign with one of the best starting rotations in baseball. If they are able to make some upgrades for both their bullpen and their lineup, there is no reason why they can’t remain a contender in the National League.