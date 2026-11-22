The Philadelphia Phillies have a few needs to address on their roster this offseason, and some more options hit the free agent market recently.

Nov. 20 was the non-tender deadline, meaning anyone who didn’t agree to a contract or was tendered a deal instantly hit the free agent market. Some of the players are going to draw interest from other teams, as monetary reasons are sometimes why their original team decides to move on.

Given some of the needs on the roster, the Phillies should pursue a few of the newest free agents to hit the market. Here are four non-tendered players worth pursuing.

Connor Wong, Catcher

Aug 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) hits a three run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia has added a few catchers to the organization already this offseason after Garrett Stubbs was designated for assignment. However, the players who have been brought in could be argued aren’t much of an upgrade over Stubbs or Rafael Marchan.

Connor Wong, who was non-tendered after the Boston Red Sox traded for Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays, could fit the bill. Wong has a career OPS+ of 87 and was excellent in 2024 with an OPS+ of 113.

That may be an outlier, but the 86 OPS+ he produced in 2026 would have been a sizable upgrade over what the Phillies received from backstops. However, he isn’t regarded as a strong defender, which Philadelphia has normally prioritized.

David Fry, Utility

The Phillies would love to balance out their roster by adding some right-handed hitters to the mix. Adding more power to the mix is also a need, and David Fry could provide both along with excellent versatility.

An All-Star in 2024, Fry hasn’t been that good in 2025 and 2026, which is partly why he was non-tendered. But he owns a career home run rate of 3.9% and an above-average walk rate of 9.9%.

He could also help address the team’s need for more versatility. Fry logged innings in left field, right field, first base, third base and catcher in 2026. While he has never been a full-time catcher, he could certainly suffice as helpful depth behind the plate, especially for a Philadelphia squad that carried three catchers at points in 2026.

Jose Butto, Right-Handed Pitcher

Apr 1, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher José Buttó (70) delivers during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies face some challenges bringing in pitching depth because the path to a spot in the rotation is blocked. Philadelphia is set with Cristopher Snachez, Jesus Luzardo, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter.

However, a swingman is something Philadelphia desperately needs. Jose Butto, who was non-tendered by the Texas Rangers, would fit the bill. In 2024, he was excellent in a multi-faceted role with the New York Mets and has been a full-time reliever in his Major League time since.

Someone capable of throwing multiple innings and stepping into the rotation in a pinch is what the Phillies need. Butto has experience in such a role and has succeeded in it as well.

Luke Raley, Outfielder

If Philadelphia ends up trading Brandon Marsh, who is projected to earn $8.3 million in arbitration, they will be on the lookout for a left-handed hitting outfielder to replace him at a lower price.

Luke Raley could fit the bill. With the Seattle Mariners last season, he hit 15 home runs and had a 105 OPS+. His arbitration projection is only $3.1 million, less than half of what Marsh is going to earn.

In his career, he has an OPS+ of 110, proving he is a Major League-level hitter. With the ability to play average defense at all three outfield spots, he could be an affordable option to replace Marsh in the event he is moved.