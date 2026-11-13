The Addition of This Reliever Would Solve Phillies’ Bullpen Woes

With the MLB offseason officially underway, it’s time for the Philadelphia Phillies to evaluate their roster and see what improvements are necessary in order to take their team to the next level.

After losing to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series, the Phillies aim to make improvements to help them advance deeper into the postseason next year.

A main priority for Philadelphia will be bolstering the bullpen. While a left-handed reliever will be imperative to add, bullpen arms in general will be important. One name that comes to mind as a potential fit for the Phillies’ bullpen is Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill.

Megill was the closer for the World Series Champion Brewers in 2026. He recorded 30 saves for the second consecutive season, doing so in 33 opportunities. The 32-year-old pitched to a 2.63 ERA in a career-high 61.2 innings across 63 appearances. He gave up just one home run all season, while walking 15 batters and striking out a career-best 69. His .181 opposing batting average, 0.892 WHIP and 1.7 WAR were the best marks of his career. Megill was also named an All-Star in 2025.

Trevor Megill would be massive upgrade for Phillies bullpen

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Megill has also had success in the postseason in his career. He owns a 1.65 ERA in 16 career postseason games, with four walks, 23 strikeouts and a .140 opposing batting average.

This past season specifically, as a member of the World Series Champion Brewers, he recorded five saves in five opportunities, pitching nine innings across eight appearances out of the bullpen. He pitched to a 2.00 ERA with a 1-0 record, allowing two runs on five hits, with three walks, 11 strikeouts and a .156 opposing batting average.

In order to trade for a pitcher of Megill’s caliber, Philadelphia would have to give up some talent to acquire him. Phillies reliever Jonathan Bowlan is a primary name that comes to mind as a potential trade piece.

Bowlan had a solid year last year, posting a 3.36 ERA in 59 appearances out of the bullpen. He has reportedly generated interest from opposing teams in a potential trade, although Philadelphia is not in a rush to trade him. But, if they want to acquire a reliable set-up man/late inning bullpen arm, Bowlan may be what the Phillies have to give up in order to do so.

“The Phillies like Bowlan and are in no rush to deal him,” said Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “But if another team has a more “proven” setup man available in a trade, it might take a package including Bowlan to acquire him. [Dave] Dombrowski is often big-game hunting when he builds bullpens; if the Milwaukee Brewers entertain trade offers for closer Trevor Megill, who has one year of club control remaining, they could be a match.”

Trevor Megill would is overly qualifed as proven setup man

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning during Game 5 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 28, 2026. - Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s safe to say Dave Dombrowski is open to any options that could bolster the bullpen, including making a trade for Megill.

The addition of Megill or any high-leverage bullpen pieces in general will be essential for Philadelphia. As a team, the Phillies posted a 4.43 bullpen ERA in 2026, which ranked 20th in the Big Leagues. The bullpen struggled the most at a poor time, as relievers posted a combined 5.79 ERA in the month of September, a month in which Philadelphia went 10-14.

Their rough September carried over into a poor showing in October, as the bullpen allowed seven earned runs in 12.2 innings during the NL Wild Card Series against the Braves.

Acquiring high-leverage, late-inning relievers will be key for the Phillies as they look to make a deeper postseason run in 2027. Megill specifically would be a huge addition that will most definitely put Philadelphia in the right direction going into next season.

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