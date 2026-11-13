Phillies Heavily Linked To Japanese Star at MLB General Managers’ Meetings

The MLB General Managers’ Meetings in Las Vegas have concluded, and one of the teams that consistently popped up in conversations was the Philadelphia Phillies.

They have a lot of holes to fill on their roster, and this was the first chance for the Phillies to gauge how the market could look. The biggest need the team has is finding some help in the outfield.

Luckily for Philadelphia, the best hitters available this offseason are all corner outfielders: Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners and Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs. However, there is another player whom the Phillies were connected to a lot during the GM Meetings: Teruaki Sato.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, he is hearing a lot about Philadelphia's interest in the international slugger. He revealed the update during an appearance on MLB Network with Joel Sherman and Jon Morosi.

Phillies showing major interest in Terauki Sato

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is easy to connect the dots and see why the Phillies would be so interested in Sato. If the team views him as an outfielder, not a third baseman, he can fill a pressing need in the lineup while keeping a spot open on the dirt for top prospect Aidan Miller, who could push to be on the Opening Day roster in 2027.

Also, Sato is going to be 28 years old on March 13. With an aging core, Philadelphia could certainly use a little more youth in the lineup. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto, all projected starters currently, are all going to be 34 years of age or older during the 2027 campaign.

Miller, should he make the team, and center fielder Justin Crawford are the only projected starters, right now, who would be younger than Sato.

“It does seem like that is a pretty good match [Alec Bohm and the Yankees]... I'm hearing a lot about the Phillies' interest in [Teruaki] Sato.”@JonHeyman, @Joelsherman1 and @jonmorosi share what they're hearing at the GM Meetings. pic.twitter.com/hNbQx3J5sL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 12, 2026

While the Phillies would prefer a right-handed slugger, with Sato being a lefty, he would address their need for more power and run production in the lineup. Philadelphia finished the 2026 season 24th in slugging, the first time since 2021 they didn’t finish in the top six of baseball.

With Alec Bohm a free agent and already setting up meetings and drawing interest, the Phillies sound like they will need to replace his run production in the middle of their lineup. Sato could certainly fit the bill, and given his age and not being subject to qualifying offer penalties, committing a long-term contract to him doesn’t come with the same risks as some of the other players.

In addition, finally breaking into the Japanese market would be huge for the franchise. Philadelphia is one of three teams, along with the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies, to never sign a player directly from Japan in free agency.

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