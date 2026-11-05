A Guardians Outfielder Is a Fantastic Trade Target for the Phillies

The MLB offseason is officially here, which means it’s time to explore potential moves that the Philadelphia Phillies can make to improve their roster.

The Phillies barely made the postseason as a Wild Card team in 2026, losing to the Atlanta Braves in three games in the NL Wild Card Series. They will now look to see how they can strengthen their roster for the 2027 season.

Dayn Perry of CBS Sports created a list of the Top 25 MLB trade candidates during the 2026-27 offseason, selecting a list of players he believes could be moved from their current teams before Opening Day 2027.

A player who could be an ideal trade target for Philadelphia is Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.

Steven Kwan is a strong fit for Phillies lineup

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kwan is a contact-first hitter who puts the bat on the ball consistently and strikes out at a low rate. Defensively, he is a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder, and he has been connected to the team already.

He slashed .282/.382/.349 in 2026 with 21 doubles, three triples, three homers, 80 runs scored, 32 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and a .731 OPS. He drew a career-high 85 walks during the 2026 season, with just 62 strikeouts.

The 29-year-old put up a 5.0+ WAR season for the second time in his career in 2026. Kwan displays elite defense in the outfield, as he’s won four consecutive Gold Glove Awards in left field. He split time in left field and center field in 2026, playing 98 games in left field and 88 games in center field.

He contributed to a Guardians team that won the AL Central, then came back from a 0-2 ALDS defeat to beat the Chicago White Sox, before they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in six games in the ALCS.

With Kwan expected to hit free agency after the 2027 season, it seems more likely than ever that Cleveland will decide to move him before the season. The Guardians are known to trade talented players the year before they hit the free agent market, and Kwan is a key player on the current roster who is anticipated to enter free agency in 2028.

Perry considers Kwan to be a “bold possibility from contenders” according to the list. Perry defines this category as “Core contributors on teams with legit playoff/World Series aspirations who, despite those factors, still may be on the block for reasons of salary escalation, to fill roster needs elsewhere, or to make room for an incoming high-ceiling prospect.”

Perry sees the Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners as the most likely potential destinations for Kwan this offseason. He believes that there is a 30% chance that Kwan gets traded this offseason.

An elite defender in the outfield who puts the ball in play and doesn’t strike out much would be a significant addition to Philadelphia’s roster.

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