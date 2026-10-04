The Phillies Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies have seen their season come to an end and will be getting set for an interesting offseason. For a team that has seemingly plateaued of late, changes could be coming.

Following another early exit in the postseason, the Phillies are heading into the offseason with a lot of questions that will need to be answered. Philadelphia is one of the biggest spenders in the league, but the team hasn’t seen the type of results that they would have liked in a few years.

The Phillies are a core that has aged a bit, and some of the contracts that are on the books are not ideal. Philadelphia would likely want to change some things, but how they are going to do so will be interesting.

Fortunately, the Phillies are one of the biggest spenders, and that will always allow them to be a factor in free agency. However, the trade market is another place where the team could look to upgrade or perhaps even unload a player or two.

Most Likely Player to be Traded

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrates after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the major league roster, there aren’t a lot of obvious choices of players who could be dealt. Some of the big names like Trea Turner have massive contracts that nobody would take on.

However, the Phillies do have a couple of players in Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott who will be hitting arbitration this winter. Perhaps moving one of those two could be in the cards as the team might seek to balance the lineup a bit more when it comes to righty-lefty splits.

Marsh was an All-Star this year, but had a poor second half of the campaign. There is clearly some talent there with him having a great first half of the year, but he was frequently benched against left-handed pitching in favor of a platoon.

He could be the choice with some value as an All-Star player and being on arbitration and yet to hit free agency. For a team that is looking for a left-handed bat in the outfield, Marsh would certainly fill a need.

If the Phillies did move him, this could be a trade to try and help recoup some prospects to improve their system and then perhaps go out and sign a right-handed outfielder who could play in a more everyday role.

While options of who is the most likely to be dealt, Marsh could be the choice based on a couple of different factors.