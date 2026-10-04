The Most Important Offseason Decision Facing the Phillies After Playoff Elimination

The Philadelphia Phillies’ season has come to an end, and what they do this offseason will be interesting to see.

The 2026 campaign will certainly go down as an interesting one, to say the least, for the Phillies. To start the year, they were one of the worst teams in the majors with a record of 10 games under .500 and a horrible run differential.

Based on the talent that the team has, it was surprising to see them struggling as much as they did. However, the team elected to make a change at manager, and that created a nice spark.

The Phillies went on to play really well after that for most of the season, but they did stumble in September. Philadelphia was right in the mix to win the division early on in the final month, but ultimately it took them until the final game of the season just to make the playoffs.

Now, with it being another year and another early elimination in the postseason, there are no shortage of questions for the team. While there are a couple of big decisions the team is going to have to make, one really stands out for the team.

Breaking Down Biggest Decision for Phillies

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a single against Atlanta Braves pitcher Robert Suarez (not pictured) during the sixth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there will be plenty of things for Philadelphia to address this offseason, the biggest decision will be about whether or not they should shake things up in a major way.

This is a veteran group that has been able to accomplish quite a bit together, but they have been unable to get over the hump in the playoffs. The Phillies have either been eliminated in the NLDS or the NL Wild Card in each of the last three seasons.

While making the playoffs is a good accomplishment, this is a team that undoubtedly wants more and expects more.

Due to the team seemingly plateauing and the core not getting the job done in October, perhaps a massive move could be made to shake things up. Unfortunately for the Phillies, some of their veterans have long and undesirable contracts at this point.

Coming off a bad year, Trea Turner’s contract has turned into one of the worst in baseball.

With options being limited, perhaps they will consider doing what would have seemed unthinkable not too long ago and move one of their two stars, Bryce Harper or Kyle Schwarber.

Teams would surely be interested in either of these two becoming available, and that would certainly qualify as the team making a major change. Even though it might be a long shot, everything should be on the table for the team this winter.