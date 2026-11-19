The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to make any major moves this offseason, but that can all change in the blink of an eye.

Coming off another early exit in the postseason, the team has some clear needs to address. The Phillies aren’t getting any younger, and each year that passes without a title seemingly closes their window a bit more.

This offseason, getting younger should remain a goal for the team. However, with a lot of veteran talent, they will also want to compete. That is a tricky balance to find, but it is possible.

Philadelphia will surely be active in free agency, but they should also be looking at the trade market to address some needs. While they might look to add in trades, moving some of their veterans can also make sense.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the most likely player to be traded for all of the teams in the majors. For the Phillies, with a couple of options, it was Brandon Marsh who was seen as the most likely player dealt.

Marsh Is Moveable

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrates his RBI double during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a desire to shake things up a bit this offseason, Philadelphia would surely love to be able to move the contracts of Trea Turner or even Aaron Nola. However, with both of them making over $20 million for the next several years in the case of Nola and even longer for Turner, moving either seems unlikely.

For Marsh, the 2026 campaign looked like it was going to be his breakout one. He was an All-Star in the first half of the year, and things were going great. Marsh was able to be an everyday player and was doing well enough against left-handed pitching to stay in the lineup most games.

However, things went south for him in the second half, and he was a player that really shouldn’t have been in the lineup with how he was producing. Philadelphia needs to find some consistency for their batting order, and the night-and-day splits from the first half to the second half for Marsh were far from that.

The Phillies need to improve offensive production in their outfield, and having a reliable everyday player is a need. Marsh does seem like he is more of a platoon player, and that makes him moveable.

What a potential return would be is a bit hard to decipher with the struggles in the second half, but he can clearly be an impact player as shown in the first half of the year.