The Philadelphia Phillies had several decisions to make when it came to offering contracts to arbitration-eligible players.

Heading into deadline day on Nov. 20, the Phillies had 11 players who were eligible. Some of them, including left-handed relief pitcher Tanner Banks, agreed to new one-year contracts ahead of the non-tender deadline. Joining him in signing new one-year deals were outfielder Derek Hill and catcher Rafael Marchan, who was considered a non-tender candidate by some.

Alas, not everyone was able to work out a deal like Banks, Marchan and Hill did, which led to them being non-tendered. Headlining that list was outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, which has made their need for a right-handed hitting outfielder all the more pressing.

The Phillies made the following roster moves today:



Acquired right-handed pitcher Jordan Leasure from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola and agreed to terms with Leasure on a contract for the 2027 season



Agreed to terms on contracts for… — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 20, 2026

De La Cruz provided the Phillies with a spark after he was elevated to the Major League squad. In 34 games and 86 plate appearances, he had a .280/.349/.413 slash line with two home runs and four doubles.

Joining De La Cruz on the list of players who were non-tendered were infielder Brett Harris, right-handed pitcher Moises Chace and right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann.

Harris was claimed earlier this offseason off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He could return on a cheaper contract, such as a minor league deal, to continue operating as organizational depth in the infield.

Chace didn’t take the mound in 2026 as he recovered from injury. He showed some real promise in 2024 and 2025, but given his durability concerns, it makes sense why the team moved on from him.

Hoffmann was selected off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 20, but didn’t reach the Big Leagues with Philadelphia.

Bryan De La Cruz is only susprise among Phillies non-tenders

Aug 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryan de la Cruz (41) runs home against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tenders contracts and remains with the club, for now, as infielder Bryson Stott, outfielder Brandon Marsh, right-handed pitcher Jhoan Duran and right-handed pitcher Orion Kerkering.

It was a no-brainer decision to bring back Stott, who was one of three players who performed at a league-average level at the plate in 2026, and Duran, an All-Star closer. There was more debate about Marsh, who could be a trade candidate this winter.

Kerkering was a question mark about receiving a contract as well, but with options remaining, it made sense to bring him back. If he cannot rediscover his form, the Phillies can use him as a trade chip to bring in a more established setup man in the bullpen. He has three years remaining of club control.

In addition to the non-tender moves and contracts signed, Philadelphia completed a trade with the Chicago White Sox, acquiring right-handed pitcher Jordan Leasure in exchange for right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola.

Leasure, like Banks, Hill and Marchan, agreed to a deal for the 2027 season.

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