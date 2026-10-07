Why Phillies Trying to Trade Trea Turner Feels Impossible

As the Philadelphia Phillies prepare for the offseason, the team is going to have a lot of different areas to address.

Coming off a disappointing year by their standards, what the Phillies do this offseason is going to be interesting to watch. Philadelphia is a team that has pulled off the impressive feat of being able to reach the postseason for five straight years.

While many teams would be pleased with that feat, the Phillies are a franchise that has World Series or bust expectations. Philadelphia has a high payroll and a lot of star power. Unfortunately, it really hasn’t panned out of late.

Now, with another year of being eliminated early in October, there is a possibility that the team will look to shake things up. There have already been some rumblings that big names could be available for the Phillies, and not surprisingly, Trea Turner’s name has been mentioned.

However, coming off a bad season with a massive contract, trading him seems like it could be an impossible task for Philadelphia.

Trying to Trade Turner Seems Impossible

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) is interviewed in the dugout prior to game two of the Wildcard round against the Atlanta Braves in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the reasons why the lineup didn’t live up to their expectations this season was because of the performance of Turner. The former All-Star shortstop had the worst year of his career, slashing .242/.297/.378 with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, and 21 stolen bases; it was the lowest OPS that he had in a proper season.

At 33 years old, the down season at the plate should be seen as a major concern for the team. Furthermore, while the offensive numbers weren’t good, neither was his play defensively.

There has to be some conversation this offseason about him switching positions. Shortstop is too important on the field not to have a good defender there, and Turner struggled a lot.

While the Phillies might look to shop him this winter, it is hard to imagine that it would gain any traction. At 33 years old, struggling defensively, having the worst year of his career at the plate, and the massive contact he has makes it seem like he would be one of the hardest players in the league to trade.

The 33-year-old still has seven years at just over $27 million left on his contract. Unless the Phillies were to eat a significant amount of this deal, it’s hard to imagine that any team would be interested. While it’s not impossible, it's safe to say that it’s highly improbable that Philadelphia will be able to move him.