The Uncovered Reason the Phillies' Season Actually Ended

The Philadelphia Phillies saw their season come to an end on Thursday night in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves. In the series loss, some of the struggles that plagued the team were exposed.

With the 2026 season coming to an end for the Phillies, a strange campaign has concluded. To start the season, Philadelphia was 10 games under .500, and there were some major concerns.

The Phillies elected to fire manager Rob Thomson and made Don Mattingly the interim manager. After taking over, Mattingly did a nice job of getting this team back on track.

While Philadelphia did struggle down the stretch, them making the playoffs considering where they were to start the season was impressive. However, early on it was pretty apparent that this was a flawed team.

The Phillies have been built around having one of the best starting rotations in baseball, and that ended up being the case for the most part. While Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter did struggle early on, they came on in the second half of the season and pitched well.

Furthermore, as has been the case, the bullpen was an issue for the Phillies. Philadelphia tried to address this in the offseason and at the trade deadline once again, but ultimately this unit wasn’t good enough.

However, arguably the main reason their season came to an end was because of the inconsistencies of their lineup.

The Uncovered Reason the Phillies’ Season Ended

Sep 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, there is a lot to like about the offense for Philadelphia. Kyle Schwarber was the runner-up for the NL MVP last year, Bryce Harper has been an MVP in the past, and there are multiple other players on the team that have All-Star nods. However, despite a lot of big names, the group did not perform well.

Especially in September, and it carried into the playoffs a bit, the lineup for the Phillies didn’t get the job done. In the three-game series, Philadelphia was able to average just three runs per game. While it is the playoffs and runs come at a premium, that level of production isn’t enough.

Now, the Phillies will have some interesting decisions to make when it comes to what the offense will look like next season. Both Alec Bohm and Luis Arraez are going to be free agents, and as two key players for the team, it will be interesting if keeping both is in the cards.

Furthermore, due to the struggles, perhaps a major shakeup could be on the table for Philadelphia. After another early exit, it feels like something has to change for the Phillies.