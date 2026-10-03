Predicting 4 Phillies Free Agents Who Won’t Be Back
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The Philadelphia Phillies' 2026 season officially came to an end when the Atlanta Braves defeated them in Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Round Series.
Now, attention will be placed completely on the offseason and preparing for the 2027 campaign. There are a lot of question marks with the team’s roster, with clear areas of weakness that have to be addressed.
Figuring out which players to bring back from this year’s squad who are hitting free agency is a top priority. Here are four impending free agents who won’t be back with the Phillies next season.
4. Brooks Raley
This year’s MLB trade deadline looked solid for Dave Dombrowski, but ended up being a disaster. Not a single player who was acquired was on the NLWC roster, whether it was due to injury or ineffectiveness.
Falling into the latter category was left-handed relief pitcher Brooks Raley. Acquired from the New York Mets, his production fell off a cliff with Philadelphia. He had an ERA of 7.94 in 11.1 innings of work after producing a 1.96 ERA in 41.1 innings with the Mets.
Expected to help stabilize the bullpen from the left side, Raley quickly played himself out of a role with the team, heading into free agency on a low note.
3. Adolis Garcia
The Phillies have been searching for outfield help for years. Last offseason, it led them to Adolis Garcia, but a shoulder injury cut his 2026 campaign short. Before being sidelined, he was struggling with the bat.
With hopes of rediscovering his power stroke, Garcia was a liability, striking out 84 times in 259 plate appearances. He had a 61 OPS+, which would have been the worst single-season mark of his career.
What he did do well was provide an impact defensively, something the team was lacking. He was also a strong presence in the clubhouse, but that isn’t enough to bring him back.
2. Jose Alvarado
There have been some dominant campaigns from Jose Alvarado during his tenure in Philadelphia, but it has likely come to an end. The 80-game suspension he served in 2025 and his underwhelming performance in 2026 are enough reasons not to count on him being brought back for another season.
He had -0.4 bWAR in 2026 with a 5.86 ERA. His final two outings of the regular season both lasted for one out with three earned runs given up.
1. Alec Bohm
This was the toughest prediction to make. Right-handed hitters who are run-producers are becoming difficult to find. Alec Bohm finished the season on a high note, but it's hard to envision how he fits, especially if Luis Arraez, who is also a free agent, is re-signed.
Asking Bryce Harper to play the outfield full-time to accommodate both isn’t feasible over a 162-game season. If he is locked in at first base, there isn’t anywhere for Bohm to play with Kyle Schwarber as the designated hitter, unless the team moves on from their best infielder defender, Bryson Stott.
Bohm certainly earned himself a nice payday with how well he performed after a historically poor start, but it is hard to envision it coming from the Phillies unless there are major changes made to the roster to accommodate him. His defense was much better at first base than at third base.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.