3 Phillies Who Will Be Counted on the Most To Win Game 3

The Philadelphia Phillies have shown a flair for the dramatic in their most recent victories.

Down to their final six outs of the season, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper hit back-to-back solo home runs to tie Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves in the top of the eighth inning. Alec Bohm hit a solo shot in the top of the 10th to break a 3-3 tie and extend the series.

Just to get into the postseason, the Phillies had to win their final regular-season game against the Tampa Bay Rays. They got the job done, coming away victorious, 7-3. Now, they are one win away from punching their ticket to the NLDS, where they would face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To advance, they are going to need some more stellar performances from a few key players on the team.

3. Alec Bohm

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may not have been a better hitter for Philadelphia over the final two months of the regular season than Bohm. Making it all the more impressive was that he got hot at the plate while adjusting to a new position defensively, taking over at first base with Luis Arraez’s arrival moving Bryson Stott from second base to first base.

In the postseason, Bohm has remained hot, completely flipping the narrative on him. He is setting himself up for a nice payday in free agency with how he finished the regular season and has performed thus far in the playoffs.

Thus far in the NLWC, Bohm is 3-for-8 with a double and a home run. He has two RBI and a walk, while not striking out once. He has come up big, and they need another strong performance from him in Game 3.

2. Bryce Harper

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn’t a lonelier feeling on a baseball field than what Harper went through in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 2. A seemingly routine fly ball was hit to him in right field that kept carrying. He jumped to catch it, but it went off the end of his glove, giving Atlanta all the momentum and a 3-1 lead.

His teammates picked him up when he went into the dugout, preparing for his at-bat that next half inning, and he delivered. All the negativity from his defensive blunder was erased with a solo home run.

When Harper goes deep, it means good things for the Phillies. They are now 12-0 in the postseason when he hits a home run and could certainly use his power stroke again in Game 3. He will likely be back at first base with Edmundo Sosa injured, and he just has to hold his own defensively with his bat being the difference maker.

1. Aaron Nola

Sep 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interim manager Don Mattingly has been piecing together the team’s pitching plan every game. In Game 1, Jesus Luzardo gave them five unexpected innings before the bullpen imploded again, with Alex McFarlane and Jhoan Duran surrendering four earned runs.

For Game 2, the only relief pitcher used was McFarlane, who recorded the final out in the seventh inning. Andrew Painter threw three innings after that to finish out the game. Now, it is up to Aaron Nola to pitch as deep into the game as possible.

His performance will be key to winning Game 3. Despite all their struggles, Philadelphia actually has the pitching edge in this one. Nola will start, while Zack Wheeler and Luzardo may be available out of the bullpen.

McFarlane has pitched in both games, but has thrown only 20 pitches. Duran should be ready to go as well. On the flip side, the Braves are going to use an opener with Grant Holmes as the bulk-inning reliever, and all of their high-leverage arms have pitched in the first two games.

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