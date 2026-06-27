This Behind-The-Scenes Work Helped Unlock Potential of Phillies’ Slugger

With the 2026 MLB season nearing its halfway point, Brandon Marsh has been one of the Philadelphia Phillies’ most pleasant surprises.

For any Big League player, the work done behind the scenes is a vital part of a player’s success and journey to the highest level.

The Athletic (subscription required) recently did a deep dive into Marsh’s preparation in the cages and how he makes adjustments.

While some parts of his routine have stayed the same, other aspects have changed this season, including heading into the cages closer to the start of the game and taking fewer swings overall, in hopes of simplifying his routine to become more efficient and effective.

Brandon Marsh taking performance to another level

Jun 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits an RBI single against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Typically, Marsh begins his session with swings to center before taking some swings to left field, then right field. He usually takes however many swings he needs to feel good, then moves on to the next step of his cage work.

With his pregame cage routine becoming more efficient, Marsh discussed the importance of this change and the impact it has on his body and swing.

“Instead of just going ‘swing, swing, swing’ and trying to find something and feel something,” Marsh said. “(I’m) really slowing down and lowering the effort level. Letting me feel my body and see where everything’s at has helped.”

While Marsh’s cage sessions are much calmer and peaceful, Phillies’ hitting coach Kevin Long spoke on the growth of Marsh and compared his past self to this new, more relaxed version.

“He used to beat himself up a lot,” Long said. “He couldn’t even get through his routine without something going haywire. Two bad swings would lead to a complete meltdown. … Pitch selection could throw him off. (Now) he doesn’t get rattled.”

Brandon Marsh has been one of the best hitters in baseball since May of last year. Is he finally getting the recognition he deserves?



"They needed it out of this guy, and they've gotten it. It's one of the really big reasons they are where they are." pic.twitter.com/HUFo0uaqGK — ThePhilliesShow (@ThePhilliesShow) June 26, 2026

Marsh’s mindset also changed with the way he handled his tendency to be a perfectionist, and how that is both a positive and a negative at the same time.

“I feel like I’ve always been a perfectionist with everything I’ve done,” Marsh said. “It’s helped for sure, but also hurts you at the same time. Just having to teeter with that feeling of being too hard on yourself and trying to be too perfect because this game’s so hard. You’re going to fail. You’re going to fail 70 percent (of the time) and make the Hall of Fame.”

That shift in mindset and realizing that failure is not only part of this game, but is going to happen more than succeed, has helped Marsh significantly, as he continues to develop into the player he has become.

In the cages, Marsh also works with Trajekt, which is a machine players use to track different pitches, as well as the velocity machine and the spin ball machine.

Long mentioned the difference between the old version and the new version of Marsh when it comes to his routine in the cages and the work he puts in.

Brandon Marsh working tirelessly to improve game

Jun 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“He trusts himself more,” Long said. “He knows his swing more, he knows his body movements, he knows what it feels like.”

These changes in mindset come with experience, and as Marsh has gotten older, he has figured out a routine and mindset that works best for him. Having confidence in himself has been a significant factor as well.

“Whatever they give me over the heart of the plate, I feel like I’m ready for it,” Marsh said. “Maybe not every time, but I feel like a lot of the time I’ve been ready for it.”

Considering that he’s in his sixth Big League season already, it’s easy to forget that Marsh is just 28 years old. He was once a second-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Angels back in 2016, and it’s safe to say he’s found a home in Philadelphia and has flourished.

In 77 games so far this season, Marsh is slashing .319/.352/.511 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, two triples, 41 RBI, 46 runs and an .863 OPS.

Marsh was named an NL All-Star Game finalist after finishing Phase 1 of voting with the second-most votes of all NL outfielders. He is one of six finalists in the outfield and has the chance to be named a starter.

The evolution of Marsh’s pregame preparation in the cages, as well as an effective shift in mindset, has led to drastic results and success on the field. Marsh is finding a level of success that he’s been searching for his entire career, and the work done when no one but the hitting coaches is watching is what contributed to the shift in his performance and his mindset.

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