Phillies Beaten at Own Game by Braves To Get Eliminated

The Philadelphia Phillies had all of the momentum in their favor heading into Game 3 of their Wild Card Round series against the Atlanta Braves.

Their excellent comeback victory set them up well heading into the winner-take-all matchup. The Phillies had the fresher pitching staff, and it looked like some of the players in their lineup were gaining much-needed confidence when the team needed it most.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go their way. Ray Kerr was operating as the opener to get the ball to Grant Holmes, who was going to be the bulk-inning pitcher. The rookie left-hander actually ended up throwing the most innings of any Braves pitcher and lasting longer than Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola did.

The longest-tenured Phillies player was called upon to save the season but wasn’t able to get the job done. It is a decision by interim manager Don Mattingly that will be questioned because he had Zack Wheeler ready to go on short rest.

Phillies come up short in Game 3 against Braves

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Derek Hill (49) reacts after scoring a run on an RBI single hit by infielder Trea Turner (not pictured) against Atlanta Braves pitcher Dylan Dodd (not pictured) during the eighth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nola was not sharp, recording only five outs before being replaced by Tim Mayza. He allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout. The big blow against Nola was a three-run home run by Michael Harris in the bottom of the first, setting the tone for the evening.

Home runs have been a problem for Nola all season, but he had been doing a great job of limiting the damage with a lot of solo shots. It was not the case this evening, with one big blow setting the team back.

Even Wheeler had his issue with the long ball. In the bottom of the fourth inning, he served up a two-run home run to Ozzie Albies, putting the Phillies in a 5-0 hole that proved to be insurmountable.

FINAL: Phillies 2, Braves 6 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 2, 2026

Like Nola, he struggled a bit with command, issuing three walks. Operating on short rest could have played a part. Nola was on regular rest, but did start last Saturday on two days’ rest, changing his schedule.

The sixth and final run of the game for Atlanta came off the bat of Matt Olson, who went deep off Jonathan Bowlan in the bottom of the seventh. The Braves beat Philadelphia at their own game, with their power strokes on full display.

It is a disappointing end to what has been a roller coaster season for the Phillies. They managed only six hits, scratching across two runs. There is a lot of work for Dave Dombrowski to do this offseason to get the team to the level of being a legitimate World Series contender.