Phillies Star Inserts Self Into NL CY Young Award Race

The Philadelphia Phillies were on the short side of their series opener at Citizens Bank Park against the Cleveland Guardians, a pitcher’s duel between Cristopher Sanchez and Gavin Williams that resulted in a 1-0 win for the visitors.

In Game 2, it was more of the same. Another shutout was recorded, but this time it was by the Phillies, who won the contest 3-0 behind Zack Wheeler. He outdueled Slade Cecconi, who surrendered all three runs across his five innings of work.

The first runs of the game were scored when Bryson Stott hit an RBI single to knock in Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm, staking Wheeler to a 2-0 lead. An insurance run was added in the bottom of the sixth when Adolis Garcia walked with the bases loaded, giving Philadelphia a 3-0 lead.

Wheeler certainly didn’t need much help, as he was dealing once again on the mound. He mowed down the Guardians' lineup, throwing six shutout innings while allowing only two runs and issuing a walk, while striking out six.

Zack Wheeler continues incredible performance on the mound

May 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The veteran right-hander has been outstanding this season. Through his first six starts, he has a 1.67 ERA and 0.82 WHIP across 37.2 innings. He has struck out 36 batters and issued only eight walks, already racking up 2.0 bWAR in the process.

Wheeler is finding this level of success despite allowing a hard-hit rate of 37.9% and an average exit velocity of 88.2 mph, both of which would be the highest of his career in a single campaign. It hasn’t been hurting him because he is generating ground balls at such a high rate, 46.9%, his highest since 2021 when he was at 49.1%.

That year was the first time that Wheeler made an All-Star game in his career, and he also finished second in the National League Cy Young Award race behind Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Zack is Wheely good at this pitching thing pic.twitter.com/KjjKeRrvzG — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 24, 2026

Another finish near the top of the ballot certainly looks to be in play with how he is throwing the ball thus far. He has never won the award in his career, twice finishing as the runner-up on ballots, with the other time being in 2024, when he finished behind Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves.

It will certainly be difficult for him to take home the award this year in what is shaping up to be one of the wildest Cy Young award races ever. He is going to have to do something truly special to make up for his season being delayed until April 25 because of his recovery from blood clots.

That delay could end up being the only thing that keeps Wheeler from winning the award for the first time in his career, but he is performing well enough to be in the running for it.

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