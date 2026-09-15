Three Players Who Must Step Up for Phillies in Final 12 Games

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the stretch run, and with just 12 games to go, the pressure to win is on.

Following a disappointing series over the weekend against the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies were unable to gain ground in the National League East. Entering Monday, they are five games out in the division and catching the Braves seems unlikely at this point.

However, they are neck-and-neck with the Chicago Cubs for the top wild card spot, and that position holds a lot of value. With just 12 games to go and six more games on their current road trip, here are three players who need to step up for the Phillies in the stretch run.

Jonathan Bowlan

Aug 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jonathan Bowlan (52) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the starting rotation has been really strong of late for the Phillies, their bullpen has had some issues. One of the pitchers who has seen a bit of a dip in production halfway through September is Bowlan.

The Phillies have relied on him quite a bit this season, but in his last four outings, he has allowed one run in each of them. Overall, in September, he has totaled a 6.75 ERA in 5.1 innings of work. Philadelphia needs their bullpen to be sharp and able to get the ball to Jhoan Duran. Bowlan is a player that they rely on to help bridge that gap, but he has struggled.

Bryson Stott

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Bryson Stott (5) hits a single to drive in a run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the overall season being a good one for Bryson Stott, he has not performed well at all in September. In 10 games, he has slashed .067/.171/.067 with just two hits and an RBI.

When Stott is playing well, this lineup looks a lot deeper, and come playoff time, that is going to be important. With 12 games left, there is time to turn things around for the talented infielder, but there is no doubt that he is in a slump right now.

Trea Turner

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has not been a great season for the shortstop of the Phillies, and the offense certainly feels it when he isn’t playing well. So far in September, he hasn’t been able to build much momentum heading down the stretch. This month, he has slashed .217/.234/.457 with two home runs and five RBI.

While the slugging numbers have been good, he is a top-of-the-lineup hitter for the Phillies and not getting on base at a high enough clip. Turner has the potential to be a star hitter for Philadelphia, but they really haven’t seen that with any consistency so far. Hopefully, over the next 12 games, he will be able to get it going.