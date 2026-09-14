Phillies Fans Are in Awkward Place of Now Rooting for Braves

Seven times out of their last 10 games, the Philadelphia Phillies have done battle with the Atlanta Braves on the field with the National League East title in the balance.

Disappointingly, the Phillies fell short. In a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park, the teams split, winning two apiece. Philadelphia let an opportunity slip through its fingers to cut into the NL East deficit, blowing a lead late in Game 3 with a bullpen letdown.

In the three-game series at Truist Park, the Phillies lost in extra innings in Game 1 before Jesus Luzardo was scratched from his start in Game 2. That led to a bullpen game, where Tim Mayza started strongly but Brooks Raley got hit hard.

Philadelphia managed to salvage the series finale to avoid the sweep, but is now five games behind in the standings with 12 games to play. The Braves own the tiebreaker between the two teams, which puts Phillies fans in a precarious position; they now find themselves likely rooting for their rivals.

Phillies fans are Braves fans for the next few days

Sep 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) taunts the Phillie Phanatic after stealing his keys to his ATV before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chasing down Atlanta at this point would take a minor miracle. While no one on the team is going to throw in the towel until they are officially out of the running, fans are likely turning their attention to the Wild Card race.

Entering play on Sept. 14, Philadelphia is tied with the Chicago Cubs for the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the NL, 1.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres. The Arizona Diamondbacks are 2.5 games behind them.

The Braves are heading on the road to Wrigley Field to play against the Cubs in a pivotal three-game series. It is going to pain Phillies fans, but they should be cheering on their NL East rivals to win as many games as possible against Chicago.

Just as is the case with Atlanta, Philadelphia doesn’t own the tiebreaker with the Cubs. They need to finish a full game ahead of them in the standings, and the Braves can help them achieve that goal.

Cubs have easy schedule after Braves series

Sep 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; L-R Chicago Cubs left fielder Tyrone Taylor, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) and right fielder Matt Shaw (6) celebrate their win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago will play the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins before their final regular-season series with the Boston Red Sox. The Reds are nine games under the .500 mark and could be mathematically eliminated before that series begins; the same goes for the Marlins, who are 7.5 games behind in the Wild Card race.

The Red Sox could have a playoff spot sewn up by the time their series gets underway. As the likely No. 2 Wild Card team in the American League, that final series could be used more to get players rest and set their postseason rotation than trying to win games.

That means Atlanta, which still has something to play for currently, is the best hope the Phillies have to see Chicago lose a few games and help propel them into the top spot in the NL Wild Card race, where they can control their own destiny.

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