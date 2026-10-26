Phillies Prospect a Standout Performer in Arizona Fall League

The Philadelphia Phillies have sent 10 players to the Arizona Fall League this year; five position players and five pitchers.

This is a great opportunity for the young players to get some reps heading into the offseason, one that has so much uncertainty surrounding it based on the impending labor lockout. It is a chance for some to make up for lost time because of injury as well.

Falling into that category would be Aidan Miller. A unanimous top 100 prospect in the sport, and the No. 2 prospect in the Phillies’ system behind right-handed pitcher Gage Wood, Miller battled a back injury for the duration of the 2026 season that kept him sidelined for nearly the entire campaign.

He got into eight games near the end of the season and was a late addition to the Arizona Fall League roster. As a result, he is playing third base, but this is great experience for him because he could be a major part of the game plan in Philadelphia in 2027.

Aidan Miller producing at Arizona Fall League

Feb 20, 2025; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aiden Miller (81) participates in media day at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Expectations and optimism are only going to be on the rise, given how well he is performing thus far in the Arizona Fall League. Miller is making an incredible impact at the plate, showing his advanced all-around skill set.

Through nine games and 25 at-bats, he has a .360/.636/.560 slash line, hitting three doubles and one triple. His 1.196 OPS is third-best in the Arizona Fall League, behind only shortstop Welbyn Francisca and catcher Jack O’Dowd.

Miller has swiped three bags and been caught once, but the most impressive part of his performance thus far is his strike zone recognition. He has an impressive 2:1 walk-to-strikeout ratio, leading the AFL with 18 free passes. The next closest player is shortstop Arjun Nimmala, who has 13.

Aidan Miller getting on base at an elite pace in the Arizona Fall League!



9 G | 25 AB | 9 H | 3 2B | 0 HR | 3 RBI

18 BB | 9 K | .360/.636/.560 | 1.196 OPS



pic.twitter.com/x7lx4WV7hY — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) October 25, 2026

That performance is incredibly encouraging for his outlook with the Phillies. With Alec Bohm hitting free agency, along with Luis Arraez, there could be an opening on the Big League roster in the infield.

Right now, first base is covered with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Bryson Stott is the only other player locked into a role, whether it is at second base, third base or shortstop. Trea Turner has to earn his spot at shortstop with improvements defensively, or he could be a candidate to move into the outfield.

Miller could very well be in the mix for one of those infield spots. Playing third base in the AFL will only increase his chances of making the Major League roster, as he has already shown improvement playing shortstop as well.