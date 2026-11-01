Why Phillies Should Sign Edmundo Sosa This Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for an important offseason, and figuring out what this roster will look like next year will be interesting to watch.

While the Phillies were able to make the postseason once again for the fifth straight year, another early exit was disappointing for the team. Philadelphia came into the year with much higher expectations than losing in the NL Wild Card Round.

The Phillies have now become a group that is getting older, and their title window is very much in question. As the team prepares for the offseason, they are going to have a number of areas to address.

Last year, this was a team that struggled at times offensively and also had some bullpen issues once again. These should be the top areas that the team looks to address, but there are also some depth moves that the team will have to focus on.

Over the course of a long season, it is important to have good depth to provide breaks and also in case players miss time with injury. One player who was really versatile for the team in 2026 is a free agent, and he is undoubtedly someone who should be brought back.

Phillies Should Bring Back Edmundo Sosa

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to a lot of uncertainties about what this roster will look like, bringing back a depth piece like Sosa makes a ton of sense. Last year, he played at multiple positions both in the outfield and the infield.

The Phillies are going to be giving Trea Turner a chance at shortstop in spring training to redeem himself defensively. However, he was one of the worst defensive players at the position last year, and whether or not he can bounce back is yet to be determined.

Furthermore, Alec Bohm is also a free agent at third base, and whether or not he will return is yet to be decided. Aidan Miller will certainly be in the mix for one of those two spots, but having a veteran like Sosa makes sense to provide insurance.

Last season, Sosa slashed .247/.283/.429 with nine home runs and 44 RBI in 84 games played. The slugger has some good power and was a solid run producer when in the lineup for the team. With an OPS over .700, he was one of the better hitters in the batting order for Philadelphia. Even though it wouldn’t be a splash signing for the Phillies, it is one they should make.