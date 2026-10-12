Why Phillies' Andrew Painter Will Reach Potential in 2027

The Philadelphia Phillies will be entering the 2027 campaign with a lot of questions. However, one area that they should feel good about is their starting rotation.

With the offseason starting up for the Phillies and what could be a wild winter coming around the league, what Philadelphia is going to do will be interesting to watch.

This is a franchise that has made the playoffs for five straight years, but with early eliminations of late, frustrations have grown. With a high payroll, some massive contracts, and aging stars, there is a concern about the outlook for the Phillies long-term. This is a group that doesn’t have the strongest farm system, but there is some good talent that recently made their debuts in 2026.

While Philadelphia always will have the financial ability to go out in free agency or the trade market to add talent, some of the best teams in the league are able to draft and develop talent.

This is an area that the Phillies have been lacking in over the last several years. However, one player they are hoping will be a key part of the franchise for many years is starting pitcher Andrew Painter.

Painter Can Reach Potential in 2027

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After making the team coming out of spring training, Philadelphia had high hopes that Painter was going to be an impact player for them right away. Many believed that he could be in the NL Rookie of the Year conversation, and he has easily been the most hyped prospect in the system the last several years.

To start the season, things did not go well for Painter. The right-hander really struggled, and he was eventually sent down to the minors for a reset. Following struggles in April, May, and June, the reset was certainly the right move, and when he came back up to the majors, he was very effective. In July, August, and September, he looked the part of a top prospect and totaled an ERA under 4.00 each month.

When Painter came back to the majors and started pitching well, the Phillies really started to have success. A pitcher of his caliber at the back of the rotation is a luxury most teams don’t have, and he looked impressive upon his return.

Furthermore, while the Phillies might not have won their playoff series with the Atlanta Braves, it was none other than Painter helping secure their one victory in the series.

With some excellent momentum in the second half of the year, the right-hander could be poised for a breakout season in 2027.