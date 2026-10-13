Why Phillies Make Sense as a Trade Partner With Red Sox for Jarren Duran

With the MLB Postseason rolling on, the Philadelphia Phillies are planning and preparing for the offseason. Coming off a disappointing exit in the playoffs, what the Phillies try to do this winter will be interesting.

While there has been a lot of talk about Philadelphia making a major shakeup to their roster this winter, that seems unlikely. The Phillies have a veteran core, and some of the contracts that perhaps they would like to move aren’t realistically going to happen.

However, this is an aging group that likely has a title window that is closing. Philadelphia has proven that they can make the playoffs with five straight appearances, but they have been overmatched when they get there. Early exits the last few years have resulted in some of the flaws of the team being exposed.

Now, the Phillies are no strangers to being aggressive to get better, and they will be attempting to do so once again this winter.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Phillies pursuing Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran in a trade. Duran is a name that has been mentioned a lot of late, and perhaps this is the winter that he is finally dealt.

Match Makes Sense

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda (8) forces out Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) during the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to the struggles in the outfield for the Phillies this past season, pursuing some help in that area is certainly going to be a need. Last winter, the team signed Adolis Garcia to help them in that area, but he got hurt early and was never a factor.

Furthermore, Brandon Marsh was an All-Star in the first half of the campaign. This made the Philadelphia lineup really strong at the time, but he regressed in a major way in the second half.

With a need for some outfield production, Duran makes sense. He is certainly coming off a down year in 2026 and hasn’t been close to that All-Star-level production from 2024, but he could fill a need.

Last season, the offensive numbers weren’t good for the 30-year-old. In 2026, he slashed .207/.266/.361 with 20 home runs, 69 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. While his slash line wasn’t strong, he was still a 20/20 player, which would have been an upgrade for the Phillies’ outfield this season.

Due to the struggles, this could be a buy-low opportunity for Philadelphia. While there’s no certainty that he would be an All-Star again, he could be a solid starter for the team.