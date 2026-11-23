The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to make a splash, and Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has become one of the names they could go after. However, they may be running out of time as the potential lockout date gets closer.

Duran, who had a down year offensively in 2026, still made a lot of noise with his defense. Last season, Duran held a .204 batting average, recording 20 home runs, 69 RBIs, and held an OPS of .627.

Philadelphia will have to compete with other teams if they want to acquire the outfielder, but they should be the most aggressive in trying to bring in Duran.

Padres, Mariners, Phillies Interested In Jarren Duran https://t.co/a0NAbaVvFR pic.twitter.com/aiIb8tbN6u — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 22, 2026

One thing for the Phillies to consider is that the Red Sox outfielder is not a free agent. General Manager Preston Mattingly and the rest of Philadelphia's front office will have to determine if going after Duran is worth it, depending on what Boston's asking price would be.

However, it has been reported that the Red Sox may not be looking for a huge haul if they were to package him somewhere.

The Cubs, Padres, Mariners and Phillies are the top-4 teams looking at Jarren Duran, the Red Sox do not expect a haul back for him.



- @Sean_McAdam pic.twitter.com/z7rmc2mVcO — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) November 22, 2026

Jarren Duran is good fit for Phillies

Brandon Marsh may be someone who could be making his way out of Philadelphia, and he has been one of the team's main players on the grass over the last few years.

As they are preparing to potentially move on from Marsh, bringing in Duran would provide help both in the field and at the plate. While he had a down year last season, he still has the kind of upside that can generate interest from the Phillies and any other teams involved.

Looking at it from Boston's perspective is also important. In the last two years, they have been eliminated by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Round. However, they are a team that has brought in some young talent, and Duran could be a veteran presence to keep around.

The Red Sox will also be expected to be aggressive this offseason and potentially bring in a big name, so building off the core they currently have is a high possibility.

Philadelphia needs to start making moves, as the news surrounding the potential lockout date continues to be one of the biggest concerns for the entire league, as well as baseball fans. Ultimately, the main goal for the Phillies should be to bring in a big name while they can and sign them before any rules regarding the salary cap change. If Duran is available and can be acquired for a smaller price than typically expected, he definitely could be someone who can fit into Philadelphia's core.