One way or another, the Philadelphia Phillies need to find upgrades for their outfield this offseason.

The Phillies would have loved for it to be Teruaki Sato, but he has agreed to a contract with the Chicago Cubs. Now, the team has to look elsewhere for help, with the trade market potentially being where they pivot to.

One of the players available via trade is Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox. Philadelphia is one of the clubs that has been linked to him, and the asking price reportedly won’t be too steep to bring him in.

That is one reason why it would make sense for the Phillies to take a shot on the former All-Star getting his career back on track with a change of scenery. It is also a reason why a proposal made by Eric Karabell of ESPN is something Philadelphia would certainly decline.

Jarren Duran proposal would be declined by Phillies

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits an infield single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He suggested that the Red Sox trade Duran to the Phillies in exchange for their No. 1-ranked prospect, right-handed pitcher Gage Wood.

“With no immediate path to the rotation for 2025 first-round pick Wood, and no certainty that he remains on track for an eventual rotation spot, it would hardly be surprising to see the aggressive Dombrowski move another top prospect for immediate aid. Duran could/should bounce back to above-average numbers with a change in scenery,” Karabell wrote.

It would be hard to imagine Philadelphia parting ways with their top prospect this offseason. If they were going to entertain the idea, it would certainly be for a player more established than Duran; a surefire needle-mover.

A year ago, asking for such a highly-touted prospect in exchange for Duran would have made sense. In 2024 and 2025, the talented outfielder had an OPS+ of 124 and +32 Defensive Runs Saved.

Alas, he wasn’t close to that level of production in 2026, with his numbers plummeting. He managed only 0.4 bWAR and a 76 OPS+. Even with how much the Phillies’ outfielders struggled in 2026, even those numbers would be a downgrade.

Phillies outfield needs upgrades this offseason

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) is congratulated by center fielder Justin Crawford (2) after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2026, their group of outfielders struggled collectively. Brandon Marsh, who was an All-Star, was the worst hitter in baseball in the second half of the season. A wrist injury, for which he underwent surgery after the season, could have contributed to his lack of success.

He is likely ticketed for platoon duty, and the same goes for Justin Crawford. Derek Hill will be back as part of the platoon puzzle as a right-handed hitter. At least one everyday-caliber player has to be added to this group; Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki are the best remaining options on the free-agent market, and both would be fits for Philadelphia.

Arozarena brings a more diverse offensive game with his speed and power, while Suzuki is a much better defender and would provide power and patience at the plate.

Duran is younger than both of those players and is under team control through 2028. He could be more than a one-year stopgap, which is certainly intriguing, but not for the price of parting ways with Wood.

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