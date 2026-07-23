Zack Wheeler Could Be Softening Stance on Planned Retirement

The Philadelphia Phillies have a luxury not many other teams possess with the talent at the top of their starting rotation.

Cristopher Sanchez was the starting pitcher for the National League All-Star Team this year. Jesus Luzardo has performed at a high level and Zack Wheeler is continuing to dominate despite being 36 years old.

Alas, there was an expiration date for how long this trio would be around for. While Luzardo signed an extension this past offseason and something will assuredly get done with Sanchez long-term, Wheeler has stated that he planned to retire when his current contract expired at the end of the 2027 season.

However, as shared by Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the veteran righty could be changing his stance on retirement following the 2027 campaign. While extension talks haven’t been held with the Phillies, his level of performance and a shot at pitching himself into Cooperstown could have him re-evaluating his retirement plans.

Zack Wheeler softening stance on retirement after contract

Jul 1, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Never say never," Wheeler said to USA Today Sports after his latest start on July 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. "We’ll see. It’ll probably depend on what happens next year. It’s something to think about for sure."

He was a tough-luck loser in his matchup against All-Star Justin Wrobleski, with Philadelphia being defeated 2-1. Wheeler pitched seven strong innings, with all the runs against him coming courtesy of a Max Muncy two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning. He allowed only five hits and didn’t issue a walk to go along with nine strikeouts.

Dominance like that has become the norm for him in 2026. He got a late start to the campaign because he was still recovering from the blood clot issue that led to him being shut down in August 2025, but hasn’t missed a beat in his return.

In 16 starts, he has a 2.16 ERA across 100 innings with 117 strikeouts. His 5.1 bWAR already matches what he produced in 2025 and is the third-highest single-season mark if he were to not pitch again this year.

According to Nightengale, Phillies executives do believe that Wheeler will change his mind about retirement. The potential to make the Hall of Fame could lead to him continuing his career, but it isn’t a decision he's going to take lightly.

"It’s tough," says Wheeler, who with his wife, Dominique, are raising four children (ages 6, 4, 2, 1). "My kids are growing up and they're at that age where it's important to have both parents around. I'm going to be there for that and see them grow and be successful in life. So, we’ll see."

There is time for him to think things through and figure out what he wants to do. It certainly won’t be a skill issue as to why he rides off into retirement, as he remains one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball at age 36.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!