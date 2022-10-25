Who Is Most Likely to Throw Out the Phillies First Pitch at the World Series?

The first pitch is a piece of tradition almost entirely unique to baseball. Sure the 76ers have their bell ringer, the Flyers have their puck drop, and the Union has their drum beater, but there's nothing quite so special as throwing out the first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game.

Through the playoffs the Phillies have invited back former players to throw the first pitch. For the first playoff game at Citizens Bank Park, Shane Victorino was invited to lead the ceremony and reminisce about his 2008 NLDS grand slam off CC Sabathia.

For NLDS Game 4, the Phillies invited Pat Burrell to throw the first pitch. He had hit two home runs in 2008 NLDS Game 4.

In the NLCS, Matt Stairs, Ryan Howard and Jayson Werth were all invited to throw the first pitch. Stairs, of course, had his memorable NLCS moment when he ripped a ball into the night during 2008 NLCS Game 4.

In 2009, Werth hit two home runs during the NLCS and had an OPS of 1.429, but Howard took home MVP honors, and slashed .316/.435/.561 across three NLCS with the Phillies.

Now the Phillies will — hopefully — get three games at home during the World Series, as the tough task of deciding who to invite back begins. We'll look at who we think is most likely to return and throw a pitch in descending order.

Brad Lidge: Lidge is the ideal first pitcher thrower. He doesn't hold a job with Major League Baseball or any broadcast organization, he has good ties to the Phillies and Philadelphia and he threw what is arguably the most important pitch in Phillies' history. He'll almost assuredly throw out the first pitch at World Series Game 5.

The only possible doubt against him are the six years he pitched in Houston.

Charlie Manuel: Uncle Cholly is the most beloved manager in Phillies history. He still has a great relationship with the organization, exemplified when he took over as interim hitting coach during the 2019 season.

His presence was adored as a manager and a hitting coach, he would be a pertinent and simple choice to throw out the first pitch at one of the World Series games.

Jimmy Rollins: Rollins may have been a more ideal choice for the NLCS seeing as his walk-off double is one of the most memorable moments in Phillies' history, but he lacks any defining World Series moments.

He may have been passed over for that series though, due to his TBS broadcasting schedule as an analyst for their network. TBS only covers the American League series in the postseason, so his broadcasting commitments are done, and he was in Philadelphia as recently as Oct. 22.

Chase Utley: Utley's situation is a little more complicated. He recently took a job and as MLB's new Europe ambassador and moved across the pond. Utley also has had deeper connections with the Los Angeles Dodgers than the Phillies of late.

That said, it's hard to imagine the MLB not permitting one of their employees to return for the World Series, especially with all the iconic moments in Utley's Fall Classic career as a Phillie.

Cole Hamels: As 2008's World Series MVP, Hamels would be an ideal choice to throw out the first ball at one of the Phillies' home games, but there's a wrinkle in that plan. Hamels still hasn't officially retired.

Even in 2021, he signed a late-season free agent contract with the Dodgers before an injury derailed his comeback. He's likely done pitching in organized baseball, but throwing out the first pitch would signal his de facto retirement, and he may not be ready to do so.

Mike Schmidt: Schmidt, who has a great relationship with the Phillies, would undoubtedly be eager to throw out a first pitch. But the Phillies have been trying to connect with their more recent history thus far in the postseason.

That said, Schmidt is the greatest Phillies player of all time and the 1980 World Series MVP, so he'd be fitting of the honor.

Miles Teller: Teller is the first person on our list who is not a former Phillie, but he's appeared at every Phillies playoff game so far and gets an ovation from the crowd each time he is shown on the video board.

One of the bigger-ticket Phillies fans, it would be a cool moment for Teller, but he wouldn't perhaps fit in with all the other Phillies stars of yore who have already thrown out first pitches.

Joe Blanton: Blanton may not be high-profile enough to throw out the first pitch at the World Series, but he does have one of the most memorable moments in World Series history, and it seems like he'll hold a piece of baseball history indefinitely.

In 2008 World Series Game 4, he became the last pitcher to ever hit a home run in the Fall Classic.

Carlos Ruiz: Ruiz keeps a low profile, sticking to his Panama ranch and tending to his horses. He rarely reappears for Phillies events, but he did return for Roy Halladay's number retirement ceremony in 2021.

He'd be more likely to catch Lidge's first pitch than throw one himself.

Nick Foles: Now we've entered Twilight Zone territory. Foles is still under contract with the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 season, but he hasn't gotten any playing time as backup quarterback.

As the face of Philadelphia's last championship, he's more than worthy of throwing out the first pitch, but he likely won't get a chance with his football commitment outweighing his Philadelphia commitment.

Jonathan Broxton: Do you want to see Citizens Bank Park erupt? Because this is how you do it.

Broxton almost did more for the Phillies than any individual player during the team's 2008 and 2009 runs. Better yet than throwing the first pitch, he should throw BP to Rollins and Stairs before the game, that would really get the crowd going.

