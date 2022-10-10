Who Would Start NLDS Game 4 for the Phillies?

Game 1 of the National League Division Series between NL East rivals the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves is on Tuesday afternoon. Lefty Ranger Suárez is scheduled to take the mound for Philadelphia, and will be opposed by fellow southpaw Max Fried for Atlanta at Truist Park.

The Braves won the NL East for the fifth straight season, and received a bye to the NLDS as a result. Thus, their rotation is well-rested and ready to go for the series this week.

As for the Phillies, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola started in Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday, respectively, for the NL Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The pair combined for 13 shutout innings, allowed six hits, two walks, and struck out 10 batters.

That leaves Wheeler set to go for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday, and Nola for Game 3 on Friday in Philadelphia. The series is best-of-five, so although a Game 4 might not be necessary, it begs the question: who would start for the Phillies in that scenario?

Manager Rob Thomson, who was just signed to a two-year deal through the 2024 season, has options. He could hand the ball to 25-year-old Bailey Falter, who had a solid second half, or to deadline acquisition Noah Syndergaard, who struggled following the trade, but has postseason experience.

One pitcher who should absolutely not touch the mound is right-hander Kyle Gibson. The MLB veteran had a horrid September, pitching to a 9.73 ERA across 28.2 innings of work. Some have even suggested the possibility of Zach Eflin starting, but with Eflin seamlessly transitioning to a bullpen role and closing out the last two games, it wouldn't be wise to have him switch back just as he's gotten comfortable, especially against a lineup like the Braves'.

Since Aug. 20, Falter has posted an ERA of 3.00 and fanned 37 batters in 45 innings pitched. The California native stepped up when the club needed him to, and likely earned himself a start in the postseason. However, Falter just made his debut with the Phillies in 2021, and has no playoff experience.

Although Wheeler and Nola just made their postseason debuts as well and pitched brilliantly, they've each been in the league for eight seasons, and faced the Braves countless times. Falter has started just twice against Atlanta in his career, and pitched to a 7.56 ERA and tossed 8.1 innings.

Syndergaard, on the other hand, pitched in the postseason with the New York Mets in 2015. He's a different pitcher than he was then, but can still be serviceable to the Phillies in a Game 4 scenario.

With Philadelphia, "Thor" appeared in 10 games—nine of them being starts. He posted a 4.12 ERA and 3.66 FIP across 54.2 innings. His last outing came on Oct. 1, where he threw a solid 5.2 innings of shutout baseball with three strikeouts. Granted, it came against the Washington Nationals, but it was still encouraging to see.

Additionally, Syndergaard piggybacked Wheeler when he returned from the injured list. He pitched two innings of relief and allowed no runs, three hits, and struck out two. So, him piggybacking Falter in relief is a possibility in Game 4. However, the 30-year-old has yet to face the Braves this year, but in 10 career starts against them, he is 0-3 with a 3.96 ERA, and 51 strikeouts in 52.1 innings pitched.

Assuming Philadelphia doesn't get swept, it gets a little rocky past Game 3 for them in terms of starting pitching. It's likely to be Falter on the bump for Game 4, followed by a couple innings of Syndergaard. If the Phillies are facing elimination or could clinch on Saturday, though, it will be all hands on deck for their pitching staff.

