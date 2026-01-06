Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Visit Buffalo

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne have made the most of their offseason so far and went on a new vacation this past weekend.

The couple have spent time together since the end of the 2025 season and enjoyed their company with more free time in the offseason.

Spring Training starts in a little over a month, so they've made sure to take advantage of the time they have before Skenes goes for another National League Cy Young Award this year.

Dunne and Skenes decided they would go up north and take a visit to snowy Buffalo in western New York.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne Visit Buffalo

Skenes and Dunne weren't alone on their trip, as fellow Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones and his wife, Rylie Jones, came along as well.

The couples spent time at the Buffalo Bills facility and then watched them dominate the New York Jets in the regular season finale, a 35-8 win at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Jared Jones is a big-time Bills fan, with Skenes and Dunne getting to meet the players, such as 2024 NFL MVP in quarterback Josh Allen.

The two couples also went to the New Era global headquarters in Buffalo, their flagship store, and checked out some caps, hats and snapbacks available.

Skenes and Dunne also went to nearby Niagara Falls and had a romantic moment, while Skenes got to do what he really wanted to do, make snow angels.

Skenes and Dunne Have Made the Most of their Offseason

The Pirates' season ended on Sept. 27, and the couple have made sure to take this time to go do things they normally don't have the energy nor schedule for.

Skenes helped celebrate Dunne's 23rd birthday in early October at her apartment in New York City and the couple saw the Statue of Liberty as well.

Dunne also purchased a new home in Jupiter, Fla. and Skenes came along, helping her move in and set up, as well as making great use of his new hot dog roller . Skenes also added a hilarious, new piece of art for the kitchen as well.

The couple also went back to their alma mater, LSU , and watched the then ranked No. 10 football team take down South Carolina, 20-10 at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11, while they also met popular podcaster and stand-up comedian Theo Von .

Skenes and Dunne went on vacation to Taormina, Italy, a hilltop town off the east coast of Sicily, in October.

They also celebrated Halloween , with Skenes dressing as Borat and Dunne dressing as Pamela Anderson.

Dunne hosted Skenes and his family and friends, plus Pirates teammates pitcher Jared Jones and catcher Henry Davis, for the Cy Young Award announcement and went all out for it as well. The couple also went to Hawaii for Jones and his wedding at the end of November.

The couple also traveled to Disney World as well during the Christmas holiday, enjoying EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.

The Origins of Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne

Dunne and Skenes both met at LSU, where they both started their journey towards stardom and fame and also began dating.

Skenes excelled at LSU in 2023, after transferring in from Air Force, helping them win a National Championship. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven unearned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.

The Pirates took Skenes with the first overall pick and he joined on a record signing bonus of $9.2 million, and won NL Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024 season.

Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics this past spring, where they finished third at the National Championships.

She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time with the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.

