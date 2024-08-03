Pirates Comeback Falls Short Against Diamondbacks
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates made an incredible comeback after going down early, but poor pitching led to a disappointing series opener loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night at PNC Park.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Luis Ortiz struggled immensely in the top of the first inning, as the Diamondbacks found him easy to get hits off of.
Diamondbacks third baseman Corbin Carroll opened the game with a triple, but an error from Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz allowed him to score.
Cruz then allowed back-to-back-to-back home runs from second baseman Ketel Marte, designated hitter Joc Pederson and former Pirate in first baseman Josh Bell, making it 4-0 to Arizona.
The Diamondbacks would score another run in the inning, as Cruz allowed a single to left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., catcher Gabriel Moreno walked, third baseman Eugenio Suárez flied out and moved Gurriel to third base and then Guirrel scored on a ground out from center fielder Alek Thomas.
The Pirates got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Cruz started with a single, moved to third base on two ground outs and then catcher Joey Bart singled to score Cruz.
Pittsburgh designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a two-out double in the bottom of the fifth inning to keep the inning alive. Left fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a double, scoring McCutchen, and then Cruz got his second hit of the game, a single that scored Reynolds, to cut the lead to 5-3.
Arizona would score again in the top of the sixth inning, after Suárez doubled and Thomas singled to make it a 6-3 advantage.
Pirates first baseman Rowdy Tellez opened up the bottom of the sixth inning by striking out, but they loaded the bases, as Bart walked, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes singled and Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel hit second baseman Jared Triolo.
Center fielder Michael A. Taylor grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Bart, but Triolo was out at second base.
McCutchen hit a blooper scoring Hayes and then Reynolds singled, scoring Taylor, tying the game at 6-6.
Cruz would single as well, but McCutchen got called out at the plate. The Pirates would challenge and after review, they called him safe, making it a 7-6 lead for the home team after an improbable comeback.
Pittsburgh then had struggles from their relief pitching the rest of the way, allowing Arizona to win.
Pirates left-handed set-up man Aroldis Chapman allowed a two-out homer to Bell, his second of the game, in the top of the seventh inning, tying the game back at seven.
Right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman allowed a single to Moreno to start the eighth inning. He got Suárez to foul out and Thomas to line out, but then allowed a two-out double to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, scoring Suárez and giving the Diamondbacks an 8-7 lead.
Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana allowed a home run to Marte, his second of the game, to extend the Diamondbacks lead to 9-7 in the top of the ninth inning.
Cruz would single to start the bottom of the ninth inning, making it his first five-hit game of his career. He then stole second base, but right fielder Bryan De La Cruz grounded out to third base.
Tellez would single into right field, scoring Cruz, and cutting the deficit to one run, 9-8.
Pittsburgh finished the game with both Bart and Hayes grounding out, allowing Arizona to win the ballgame.
The Pirates will try to bounce back against the Diamondbacks Saturday night, with first pitch at 6:40 p.m.
