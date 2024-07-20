Rowdy Tellez Sets New Pirates Record
PITTSBURGH -- First baseman Rowdy Tellez, who has had an up-and-down season so far, set a new franchise record for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He hit three sacrifice flys against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night at PNC Park, scoring three RBIs. This is the most sacrifice flys in a game for a Pirates player in their history, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
Tellez helped the Pirates tie the game in the third inning, scoring Cruz from third base on a long fly out to left field
Cruz had some great base-running in the bottom of the fourth inning, waiting to move to third base after a groundout from second baseman Nick Gonzales. Tellez would get his second sacrifice fly of the game, as his hit to right field fell into the glove of Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos, making a sliding catch.
Tellez then got his third and record sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving another long ball to left field to score left fielder Bryan Reynolds and cut the lead to 7-6.
Tellez is hitting .241 this season, with eight home runs and 44 RBIs. He is also slugging .383, has a .297 on-base percentage, a .680 OPS, and a 0.2 WAR. He also has hit 57 hits, nine doubles and drew 18 walks this season.
He signed with the Pirates on a one-year contract worth $3.2 million and $4 million with incentives. He previously spent the past four seasons, 2020-23, with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Tellez had a rough start to the season, but his recent play, including hitting over .300 in July, has started to lead to great reception from the home fans.
