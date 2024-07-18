Pirates Face New York Yankees in 2025 Home Opener
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will take one of the best teams in baseball in their home opening series of the 2025 season, as they take on the New York Yankees.
The two teams will face of at PNC Park the weekend of April 4-6, their third series of the season. The Pirates travel to Florida to begin 2025 with four games against the Miami Marlins, March 27-30, and then three games against the Tampa Bay Rays, March 31-April 2. The Yankees host the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks to open up their season.
MLB expanded interleague play in 2023, ensuring that all National League teams would play all American League teams, making it 46 games instead of 20, which came against teams in a single division, like the American League West.
The Yankees hold a 15-7 record against the Pirates since Interleague play allowed them to play each other starting in 2005. The Pirates do hold a 6-5 record against the Yankees at PNC Park, winning two out of three games in 2017 and in 2008.
It also marks the third straight season the Pirates opened up at PNC Park against an American League opponent. They won two out of three games against the Chicago White Sox in 2023 and against the Baltimore Orioles this season.
The Pirates and Yankees faced off in two World Series in the illustrious history of both franchises.
The Yankees swept the Pirates in four straight games in 1927, but the Pirates would win in seven games in 1960, capped off with Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski hitting a walk-off home run to win the World Series.
The Pirates and Yankees will battle it out at Yankee Stadium in the final series of the 2024 season, Sept. 27-29, which will likely feature as an incredibly important series for both franchises.
