Pirates Announce 2025 Schedule
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced their 2025 schedule, releasing the game for the upcoming year as they head into the backhalf of the 2024 season.
Right now, the Pirates are pushing for a playoff spot, heading into the All-Star break with a .500 record. There's plenty of baseball left this season, and Pittsburgh is just 1.5 games behind the New York Mets for the final Wild Card spot.
Still, they're already excited about what's to come. The team announced their official 2025 schedule, which features plenty of game to look forward to.
With Paul Skenes and Bryan Reynolds leading the team into another campaign - hopefully after taking them to the playoffs this season - there's a lot to want to watch at PNC Park next year.
The Pirates open the season in Florida for a second straight year, taking on the Miami Marlins on March 27. It's the earliest the team will start the season in Pittsburgh history.
They'll spend four day in Miami before going to Tampa Bay to take on the Rays in a three-game series.
The Pirates open their season at home with a big one, welcoming the New York Yankees on April 4 for a three-game stretch. Fans will likely get to see another matchup of Paul Skenes and Aaron Judge, which went the Pirates pitcher's way during the All-Star game.
The team's longest stretch of games come as nine-game stretches, two of which are at home. The first will be against the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, and Marlins from June 3 through June 11. The second comes against the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Arizona Diamondbacks from July 18 until July 27.
Fans can finds the complete 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates schedule by visiting the team site.
