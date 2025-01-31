Pirates Set Themselves Up For Failure With Fan Survey
PITTSBURGH -- As the MLB offseason comes to a close and spring training begins to heat up, the Pittsburgh Pirates are getting more than they bargained for when they asked for fan feedback via survey.
The survey, which was emailed to select fans on Wednesday, asked questions such as "Overall, do the Pittsburgh Pirates make you feel satisfied as a fan?" and "To what extent do you agree with the following statement: The Pittsburgh Pirates care as an organization about building a winning team?". Respondents were quick to take to social media, where many fans shared their negative answers to the questions and general displeasure that the team was conducting a survey at all.
"just an absolutely hilarious fan survey the pirates sent out. i’m sure these results will be nothing but positive," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, with accompanying screenshots of select questions.
It wasn't just the average fan who expressed their displeasure with the survey, but insiders from across Pittsburgh and beyond. Not only were the Pirates criticized in the survey itself, but many felt the team even asking such questions was indicative that they haven't listened to fan feedback.
"If the Pirates really thought they needed to send out a survey to gauge the temperature of the fan base, they have bigger problems than we all thought were possible," tweeted Pittsburgh Steelers insider Mark Kaboly on Wednesday.
It's no secret that Pirates fans and analysts alike are fed up with the way the organization is run, and have been for a long time. Despite having pitching ace and National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes on their depth chart, plus many of the top prospects, Pirates fans seemingly disagree with all team management decisions. For years, Pirates owner Bob Nutting has been inundated with chants at games and beyond to sell the team, with ardent supporters of the so-called movement going so far as to raise funds to purchase billboards and confront Nutting in public.
In response to inquiries from Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA about the survey, the Pirates responded with assurances that fan feedback is important and collected regularly.
"...we are constantly surveying our fans because their feedback matters. Surveys are sent out after every game, special events, online ticket purchases, premium seating experiences and more. Every sports franchise, entertainment venue or customer-centered business should always be soliciting feedback to improve upon the experience."
Whether or not the Pirates take the feedback they receive from this survey — and others — seriously, its clear fans have serious issues with the way the team is managed and are willing to make that displeasure known.
