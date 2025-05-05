Details Revealed on Pirates Fan's Injuries After Fall
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall at PNC Park on April 30 suffered serious injuries, but is making progress.
Kavan Markwood fell from the right field wall and down onto the warning track during the bottom of the seventh inning of a 4-3 victory for the Pirates over the Chicago Cubs.
Pittsburgh designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a ball that bounced off of Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson's glove and went into the outfield. This scored both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, giving the Pirates the tying and go-ahead runs.
Markwood, who was sitting front row in the right field seats, jumped up in celebration, but accidentally fell down onto the field.
The Roberto Clemente Wall stands 21 feet high, in honor of the retired jersey of the Pirates Hall of Fame right fielder.
Medical staff from both ball clubs, police and ushers immediately ran and addressed the situation. They placed the 20-year old male on a stretcher and carted him off the field, with EMS transporting him to nearby Allegheny General Hospital.
The only update that Pittsburgh Public Safety gave was that Markwood was in critical condition after they brought him to the hospital.
Jennifer Phillips, who organized the GoFundMe for Markwood, updated the situation on May 3, saying that he was awake and speaking.
She provided another update on May 5, reporting that Markwood took his first steps following the fall and that he's continuing to improve with care from doctors, nurses and other staff members.
Phillips also reported that Markwood suffered a broken neck, clavicle and back, which will lead to a lengthy healing process.
"Kav took his first steps today! It’s a slow slow process, but seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone’s spirits," Phillips wrote.
"He still has a long way to go—he’s dealing with a broken neck, clavicle, and back so there are plenty of obstacles ahead. But he’s showing real strength, and we’re staying hopeful for a smooth recovery. This will also require plenty of rest and following instructions from the great doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital."
"Thanks so much for all the love, support, and good vibes. It really means a lot as he keep giving his all to push forward. #KAVANSTRONG With love and gratitude, Jennifer , Alonna’s mom."
The GoFundMe, as of 7:10 p.m. on May 5, is up to $40,790 of a goal of $45,000 from a thousand donations that will, "help to assist with any medical bills and financial hardships that this family is experiencing right now."
Markwood graduated from South Allegheny High School in 2022, where he played football and earned Team MVP honors.
He originally played for Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, and then enrolled at Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, W.Va., both Division II programs.
