Family Provides Update on Injured Pirates Fan
PITTSBURGH — The family of the Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall at PNC Park on April 30 gave an update on his condition.
Kavan Markwood fell from the right field wall, known as the Roberto Clemente Wall, during the bottom of the seventh inning of a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a ball that ricocheted off of Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson's glove and ran into the outfield. It scored both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, giving the Pirates the lead for good.
Markwood, sitting front row in the right field seats, jumped up in celebration, but accidentally fell down onto the field.
The Roberto Clemente Wall sits 21 feet high, in honor of the retired jersey of the Pirates Hall of Fame right fielder.
Medical staff from both ball clubs, ushers and police immediately ran and dealt with the situation. They placed the 20-year old male on a stretcher and carted him off the field, with EMS transporting him to nearby Allegheny General Hospital.
Pittsburgh Public Safety announced that he was in critical condition, but the family just released an encouraging update on Markwood, through their GoFundMe page, that Jennifer Phillips set up.
Phillips wrote that Markwood was awake as of the morning of May 3 and that he is speaking and alert.
"We are so relieved and grateful to share some encouraging news about Kavan," Phillips wrote.
"As of this morning, Kavan is awake, alert, and able to speak. After everything he’s been through since the accident on Wednesday night, this progress feels nothing short of miraculous.
"He still has a long road ahead of him, but today brought a moment of hope that we’ve all been holding onto.
"Thank you all so much for your prayers, support, and generosity. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts as he begins the next phase of recovery."
The GoFundMe, as of 4:20 p.m. on May 3, sits at $26,621 with 621 donations and a goal of $35,000, that will, "help to assist with any medical bills and financial hardships that this family is experiencing right now."
Markwood graduated from South Allegheny High School in 2022, playing football and earning Team MVP honors.
He originally played for Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, and then enrolled at Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, W.Va., both Division II programs.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting released a statement back on May 1, praising the first responders and asked the Pirates community to come together in this difficult time
Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton and McCutchen both spoke on the matter after the game and asked people to keep Markwood and his family in their prayers.
