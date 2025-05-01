Fan Falls From Roberto Clemente Wall at Pirates Game
PITTSBURGH — A disturbing incident with a fan took place at the latest Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park against the Chicago Cubs.
Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a ball that ricocheted off of Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, which went into the outfield, scoring both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and giving the home team a 4-3 lead.
During the play, a fan fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall, or the right field wall, down onto the playing field.
Players on both teams immediately realized what happened after the play and stopped out of respect, as paramedics, police and ushers came to help.
The paramedics got the fan onto a stretcher and put him on an medical cart, taking them off the field, which allowed the game to continue on.
The Roberto Clemente Wall stands at 21 feet high, in honor of the Pirates Hall of Famer, who donned the jersey during his 18-year career with the franchise.
Clemente spent his entire career with the Pirates from 1955 to 1972. He made 15 All-Star games, won 12 Gold Glove Awards, four batting titles and was named the 1966 National League MVP.
The Pirates released an update following the game on the fan that fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall, according to Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now.
"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play. Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."
