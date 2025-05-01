Fan Who Fell From Pirates Wall Identified
The Pittsburgh Pirates fan fell who onto the warning track at PNC Park in a disturbing incident at Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs has now been identified as 20 year old Kavan Markwood, a former college football player.
Laura Thomson, a representative for the South Allegheny school district where Kavan Markwood played football, told TribLive, "Everyone at South Allegheny would say he is a hard-working, highly resilient young man. He’s a fighter. He's going to need that resiliency now. But he has it. He’s touched a lot of lives at South Allegheny. We’re a small community. He’s a household name here. Everyone knows him. He has the prayers and the support of the South Allegheny community."
The Pirates community was shocked by the sudden 21-foot fall from the Roberto Clemente Wall, with players, administration, and fans offering prayers and well-wishes for Markwood in the aftermath.
The incident occurred in the seventh inning after designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a home run into the outfield, scoring three home runs and securing the lead for the Pirates. Many, including Markwood, jumped to their feet in the stands moments before the disturbing fall. Play was paused while ushers and first responders attended to the young man, who lay motionless on the field.
Frank Cortazzo, head football coach at South Allegheny High School, described Markwood to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
"Kavan is not only an outstanding athlete but an even more exceptional young man. His resilience, heart and strength are truly unmatched. Please keep him, his family and his friends in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this challenging time."
Andrew McCutchen offered his prayers to the fan and his loved ones on Twitter, saying, "Truly hate what happened tonight. Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night 🙏🏾"
Pirates manager Derek Shelton offered his thoughts and prayers as well, in a press conference following the game. That interview can be seen here:
“We are all deeply saddened and truly heartbroken after the terrible accident that occurred last night," Pirates team owner Bob Nutting said in an official statement. "It was one of the most difficult moments many of us have ever experienced. We are devastated. Pirates baseball is a community, and our fans are like family. In times like these, we must come together, support one another, and keep him and his loved ones in our prayers."
“We also want to thank and appreciate the efforts of the first responders who rushed to his attention and provided him with compassionate care."
The man remains in critical condition according to Pittsburgh Police.
