Paul Skenes Opens Up About Defying MLB’s Injury Epidemic
In an expansive interview with Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes offered unprecedented insight into his meteoric rise, his military-honed discipline, and his relentless pursuit of pitching perfection — all while throwing harder than nearly any starting pitcher in baseball history. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick, who is in the midst of a dominant sophomore season, didn’t hold back in discussing his unique approach to the game.
On Discipline and Routine
In the interview, Skenes revealed his disdain for wasted effort, even in pregame warmups. He was forthcoming about his feelings towards routines he has observed some pitchers practice.
"I know pitchers who mindlessly toss the ball but never get turned sideways properly. It is a wasted throw," he told Verducci, explaining his meticulous "Angled Walk-In" bullpen routine.
His military background shone through when recounting a viral 2021 incident at Air Force, where he confronted cadets who failed to honor the national anthem after 13 Marines died in Kabul: "We just lost 13 Marines in Afghanistan today. You stand right for the national anthem and respect the flag," said Skenes when recalling the moment.
Defying the Velocity Risk
Despite MLB research linking high velocity to arm injuries, Skenes remains unfazed. When Verducci asked him if he had taken a look at the study, Skenes provided an adamant answer.
"I didn’t read it," he said of the study. Nor does he plan to, according to Verducci. Instead, he focuses on durable pitchers like Aroldis Chapman, Gerrit Cole, and Justin Verlander.
"The thing that I would be interested more in is what the guys that aren’t getting hurt are doing," said Skenes. "That's the goal."
However, Skenes was sure to make it clear that he's his own pitcher and wants to establish his own legacy.
"Nobody in the big leagues has my stuff. We're writing our own book. Because I've tried it the other way. It doesn't work," said Skenes. "It's my game out there. There is no model for me."
The LSU Transformation
The right-hander detailed his physical and mechanical evolution at LSU under pitching coach Wes Johnson.
"I showed up the first day and Wes has a sled loaded up with 90 pounds. He’s like, ‘Push this there back and forth four times... Then we’re going to do jumps and all that. And that’s how we got ready to throw,’" said Skenes.
The results were staggering.
"The whole time I was in college I basically was growing into my body... When I got to LSU, I was like, 'I’m built'. And then I was looking at pictures... and I was like, 'Whoa', because there was like a 20-pound difference," Skenes reminisced.
Mastering the Craft
Skenes explained how he refined his mechanics to achieve his effective release point.
"It took some work to get there. Now it is natural... once I got to LSU, my chest sped up, my hips sped up, everything sped up and that just naturally got me here," said Skenes.
But his real edge, he says, is mental.
"I miss hitting bombs [as a catcher], but I don’t miss striking out... It’s fun to beat hitters with stuff. But I think beating hitters with the mental game is the most fun. That’s the most satisfying, when you know what they’re thinking, and you exploit that," said Skenes.
The Chuck Yeager Mindset
Like the legendary test pilot Chuck Yeager who broke the sound barrier, Skenes guards his innovations closely. So even if Skenes holds the secret to throwing hard and avoiding injury, we may not know it for a while.
"The way I like to think of it, I’m ahead of the curve with everything I do... I want to be the guy that figures something out before anyone else... if you have an edge you don’t want to share it. You’ll see it before you hear about it," he told Verducci.
In 2024, as reported by Verducci, MLB had $688 million worth of pitchers experience injuries that forced them to the disabled list. This is a staggering number, and almost $100 million more than even the previous season. Skenes’ combination of discipline, training, and competitiveness may well represent the future of pitching — one blazing fastball at a time.
Read the full interview with Sports Illustrated here: Paul Skenes Is Aiming to Break Baseball's Ultimate Barrier
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates