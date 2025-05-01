Pirates Owner Bob Nutting Addresses Injured Fan
PITTSBURGH — A disturbing incident with a fan took place at the latest Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park against the Chicago Cubs, that led ownership to respond to it.
Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a ball that ricocheted off of Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, which went into the outfield, scoring both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and giving the home team a 4-3 lead.
During the play, a fan fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall, or the right field wall, down onto the playing field.
Players on both teams immediately realized what happened after the play and stopped out of respect, as paramedics, police and ushers came to help.
The paramedics got the fan onto a stretcher and put him on an medical cart, taking them off the field, which allowed the game to continue on.
The Roberto Clemente Wall stands at 21 feet high, in honor of the Pirates Hall of Famer, who donned the jersey during his 18-year career with the franchise.
Clemente spent his entire career with the Pirates from 1955 to 1972. He made 15 All-Star games, won 12 Gold Glove Awards, four batting titles and was named the 1966 National League MVP.
Both Pirates manager Derek Shelton and McCutchen spoke on the incident after the game, sending their thoughts and prayers to the injured fan, who is in critical condition at Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side of Pittsburgh.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting released an official statement following the incident. He spoke on the organization that was saddened by the event, praised the first responders and asked the Pirates community to come together in a difficult time.
Pirates Owner Bob Nutting Statement on Injured Fan
We are all deeply saddened and truly heartbroken after the terrible accident that occurred last night. It was one of the most difficult moments many of us have ever experienced. We are devastated.
Pirates baseball is a community, and our fans are like family. In times like these, we must come together, support one another, and keep him and his loved ones in our prayers.
We also want to thank and appreciate the efforts of the first responders who rushed to his attention and provided him with compassionate care.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates