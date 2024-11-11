Film Festival Airing Documentary On Pirates Legend Roberto Clemente
A documentary on Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente will kick things off at the Three Rivers Film Festival.
"Clemente" will air on the opening night of the Three Rivers Film Festival in Pittsburgh on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in partnership with the Roberto Clemente Museum. A Festival Friend ticket is $200, while VIP tickets are $121. General admission tickets are $50 and tickets for those 18 and under are $21.
"A passionate ode to one of the most influential names in baseball, Clemente explores the life and career of beloved Pittsburgh Pirates legend, Roberto Clemente," Film Pittsburgh writes. "From his expert skills on the field to his impact paving the way for generations of Latino ball players to his noble humanitarian efforts, this documentary demonstrates Clemente’s legacy in a moving, inspiring way."
The documentary features members of Clemente's family, award-winning actor Michael Keaton, Emmy-winning sports commentator Bob Costas, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor among others.
There will also be a Q&A with members of the film after the showing.
"Clemente" was first released on March 13 and has won the Documentary Spotlight Award at the SXSW Film Festival. The documentary was directed by David Altrogge and executive produced by LeBron James and Oscar nominee Richard Linklater.
Clemente is the most iconic figure in Pirates history and one of the most revered figures in baseball history. He was one of the greatest players to step on the field for Pittsburgh, making 15 All-Star teams, winning 12 Gold Gloves, four batting titles, two World Series, one World Series MVP and one MVP. He finished his career with 3,000 hits and batted .317, leading baseball in batting average four times and hits two times.
Beyond his play on the field, Clemente is one of the greatest humanitarian figures to grace the sport. MLB's Roberto Clemente award goes to a player every year who "best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."
Clemente died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, that was en route to deliver goods to Nicaragua after the country was hit with a massive earthquake. He was just 38 years old.
