Pirates Prospects Star in AFL All-Star Game
A trio of Pittsburgh Pirates prospects made an appearance in the Arizona Fall League 2024 Fall Stars Game.
Right-handed pitching prospect Derek Diamond got the start for the National League All-Star team in the 6-5 loss to the American League. He pitched a scoreless inning while allowing just one hit. Left-handed hitting outfield prospect Sammy Siani went 2-5 and scored a run while catching prospect Geovanny Planchart was a late defensive replacement and only had one at-bat.
Diamond got a flyout to Siani and a groundout to start the game. After Boston Red Sox first base prospect Niko Kavadas singled to center field, he got Detroit Tigers catching prospect Josue Briceño to line out to Siani to end his lone inning of work.
Diamond has pitched in seven games and has a 2.45 ERA over 11 innings of work thus far in the AFL.
Siani popped out in his first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning, then reached base in his second plate appearance on an infield single. The Pirates outfield prospect came around to score on a double from Washington Nationals outfield prospect Robert Hassell III to trim the American League's lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the third inning.
Siani singled to center field in his next plate appearance before lining out his next time up. With the NL down 6-5, Siani struck out to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning.
Siani is second in the AFL in batting average. He's hit three home runs, has 16 RBIs, and slashed .406/.472/.594 across 64 plate appearances.
Planchart entered the game as a defensive replacement in the top of the seventh inning. He had his lone at-bat of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning and grounded out.
Planchart has played in 10 games, amassing two home runs and five RBIs while slashing .345/.457/.586 in 29 at-bats.
Diamond, Siani and Planchart return to the diamond in the AFL on Monday for the Scottsdale Scorpions (12-14) to face the Surprise Saguaros (16-8) at 2:30 p.m. ET.
