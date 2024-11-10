Pirates' Commitment To Winning Among Biggest Question Marks
The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't far from being a team that's ready to contend in the National League Central.
Are they willing to take that step, though?
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller broke down the biggest position of needs and question marks for every team, and for the Pirates, their commitment to winning in 2025 is the biggest question facing them.
"Improving at first base is a must, and there's no shortage of options on that front this year," Miller wrote. "No one expects the Pirates to be in the mix for Pete Alonso's massive contract, but any of Christian Walker, Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Rizzo, Josh Bell or Carlos Santana could be solid acquisitions."
"With just one splash and two or three ripples, though, they can win this division in 2025. If they want it."
Miller listed first base, designated hitter and bullpen as the three biggest needs for Pittsburgh this offseason.
A first baseman like Christian Walker would be exactly what the Pirates need. The veteran right-handed hitter has hit at least 25 home runs and driven in at least 80 runs in each of the last three seasons for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's also won three straight Gold Gloves.
Pittsburgh finished in the bottom 10 in nearly every major hitting category in 2024.
The Pirates have pieces in place with Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds. With those four players to build around, Pittsburgh is primed to compete.
"Rookie ace Paul Skenes stole all the headlines, but he's merely one part of what could be a strong starting rotation," Miller wrote. "Hopefully two-time All-Star closer David Bednar can bounce back from what was a disastrous season. The batting nucleus of Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds and Joey Bart is a good starting point, too."
In a division that's up for grabs, Pittsburgh isn't far off from being ready to contend. It's just a matter of the Pirates being willing to spend and do whatever else is necessary to snap their nine-year drought of missing the playoffs.
