Former Pirates Pitcher Signs with Brewers
Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana is heading back to the NL Central, as FanSided's Robert Murray has reported that he is signing a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Quintana signed a one-year pact worth $2 million with Pittsburgh in November 2021 after coming off a rough season in which he posted a 6.43 ERA over 29 games for the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.
He rediscovered himself as a Pirate, however, logging a 3.50 ERA, 3.23 FIP and 1.9 bWAR over 20 starts and 103 innings for the team. Quintana, alongside right-handed reliever Chris Strattion, was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2022 deadline for Johan Oviedo and Malcolm Nuñez.
Quintana remained at the top of his game with the Cardinals, finishing with a 2.01 ERA in 12 outings, before agreeing to a two-year deal worth $26 million with the New York Mets in December 2022.
He put up a 3.57 ERA in 13 starts during the 2023 campaign before helping lead the Mets to a playoff berth and NLCS appearance last year with a 3.75 ERA over 31 regular season outings.
Quintana made his major league debut in 2012 as a member of the Chicago White Sox and remained with the team until a July 2017 trade sent him to the Chicago Cubs for a package headlined by Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease.
He'd call Wrigley Field home through 2020, closing his four-year stint as a Cub with a 4.24 ERA in 82 appearances and 439 2/3 frames.
