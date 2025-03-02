Pirates' Konnor Griffin Reacts to First Home Run
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin showed how strong his swing really is in the latest Spring Training win.
Griffin hit a solo home run off of Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Brandon Young in the top of the ninth inning, which was the go-ahead run in a 5-2 road victory at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla. in the Grapefruit League on March 1.
He quickly anticipated the fastball from Young and hit it off the opposite top corner of the plate, taking it deep and over the scoreboard.
Griffin said postgame that he didnt't even know he hit the home run until he saw the umpire's signals
“I just hit it hard and I was running, you know, as fast as I could, just thinking, “Try to get a triple, try to get in scoring position, win the baseball game,” Griffin said.
Infielder Emmanuel Valdez capped off the Pirates win with a two-run home run soon after, as they improved to 6-2 early on in Spring Training.
Griffin couldn't hid his smile after hitting that home run when he got to the dugout. Not only was it a great feeling for himself, but that it also helped win his team the game.
“Just all smiles and, you know, that was a go-ahead run and we’re just trying to win games, you know," Griffin said. "That’s the thing about the Pirates. We’re just trying to compete every game and, you know, stack up game after game, so. Everybody was happy and then we went right back to locking in and trying to win the game."
Griffin came into this game with one hit in three at-bats in spring training. His first hit came against the Minnesota Twins on Feb. 23, hitting the ball past the second basemen and scoring Malcom Nuñez for the go-ahead run in the 5-1 victory.
He has enjoyed his time in Spring Training so far and is happy that that the Pirates, who drafted him No. 9 overall in 2024, believe in him and his production so far.
“It’s been cool," Griffin said. "Give credit to a lot of people that have poured in to helping me swing the bat well. I just take it day at a time and just give all the glory to God. Just super thankful to be here and thankful that the Pirates believe in me."
