Former Pirates Pitcher Under Investigation by MLB
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has found himself in trouble with the MLB.
The Cleveland Guardians announced that Major League Baseball told them that the placed right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz on leave, per an agreement with the Players Association, due to an ongoing league investigation.
Ortiz hails from San Pedro de Macorís in the Dominican Republic and the Pirates signed him as an international free agent on Oct. 2, 2018 for a $25,000 bonus.
He played with the rookie-level Bristol Pirates in 2019 and then didn't in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the minor league season.
Ortiz made his way up through the Pirates minor league system, Single-A Bradenton in 2021 and then both Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022.
The Pirates called Ortiz up for the first time on Sept. 11, 2022. He would start four games the rest of the season, with a 4.50 ERA over 16.0 innings pitched, 17 strikeouts to 10 walks, a .136 opposing batting average and a 1.13 WHIP.
Ortiz split time between the MLB and Triple-A in 2023, with his first stint with the Pirates from May 9 to July 5 and then Aug. 23 through the rest of the season.
He started 15 of the 18 games he pitched in, had a 5-5 record, a 4.78 ERA over 86.2 innings pitched, 59 stirkeouts to 48 walks, a .288 opposing batting average and a 1.70 WHIP.
Ortiz spent all of the 2024 season with the Pirates and served as a starter from mid-July through the end of the campaign.
He started 15 of 37 games in 2024, with a 7-6 record, a 3.32 ERA over 135.2 innings pitched, 107 strikeouts to 42 walks, .218 opposing batting average and a 1.11 WHIP.
The Pirates traded Ortiz to the Guardians on Dec. 10, 2024, along with left-handed pitching prospects in Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy for first baseman Spencer Horwitz.
Ortiz was a part of the starting rotation for the Guardians before his suspension, with a 4-9 record in 16 starts, a 4.36 ERA over 88.2 innings pitched, 96 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .237 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP.
He started vs. the Pirates in the series opener at PNC Park on April 18, allowing four hits, three walks, two earned runs and a home run, while posting eight strikeouts in five innings in the 10-7 victory for the Guardians.
The Guardians did have the 26-year old starting on July 3 vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. They promoted left-handed pitcher Joey Cantillo from Triple-A Columbus in his place.
Horwitz didn't make his Pirates debut until May 17, as he worked back from wrist injuries, that kept him out before Spring Training.
He has slashed .250/.313/.368 for an OPS of .681 in 38 games, with 34 hits in 136 at-bats, 10 doubles, two home runs, 15 RBIs and 12 walks to 37 strikeouts.
