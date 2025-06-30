Pirates Unveil New Leadoff Hitter vs. Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made lineup changes in the series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, including adding a new leadoff hitter.
Spencer Horwitz will leadoff for the Pirates, marking his first game leading off this season, while staying at first base.
He joins outfielders in Oneil Cruz, Tommy Pham, Jack Suwinski and Ji Hwan Bae, utilityman Adam Frazier, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, infielder Enmanuel Valdez, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, second baseman Nick Gonzales, becoming the 10th player in 2025 that batted leadoff for the Pirates.
Cruz has served as the leadoff for most of the season, but Pirates manager Don Kelly moved him lower in the lineup, using both Pham and Frazier in the leadoff spot the previous four games.
Pham stays in left field and bats seventh in the lineup. He has hit .526 in the past five games, with 10 hits in 19 at-bats, his first two home runs of the season and 10 RBIs.
Cruz, who hit two home runs in the 11-2 victory over the New York Mets at PNC Park on June 29, will stay at center field and move up one spot in the lineup to fifth.
Hayes, who had a season-high three hits in the previous win, moves down one spot in the batting order to sixth, while continuing at third base.
Nick Gonzales takes over from Frazier and returns at second base and fourth in the batting order.
Joey Bart comes back in at catcher, taking over from Henry Davis who had a season-high four hits vs. the Mets, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa returns at shortstop, coming in for Jared Triolo. Bart will bat eighth, while Kiner-Falefa will bat ninth.
Andrew McCutchen stays at designated hitter and second in the lineup and Bryan Reynolds continues on at right field and third in the lineup.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney makes his 17th start of the season for the Pirates. He struggled in his past two outings, allowing seven runs each in defeats to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in the first game of a doubleheader on June 19 and to the Milwaukee Brewers at America Family Field on June 24.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
C Joey Bart
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
