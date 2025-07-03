Pirates' Tommy Pham Makes Crucial Plays vs. Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham struggled for most of 2025, but a recent run of games has him playing his best baseball this season.
Pham has slashed .448/.452/.724, with 13 hits in 29 at-bats, two doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIs and one walk to five strikeouts over the last eight games for the Pirates. He came into this recent stretch batting below .200 and is now one of the better hitters in the Pirates' lineup.
Those two home runs also mark the first two of the season for him, which included a two-run home run in the 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 23 and a solo home run in the 12-1 victory over the New York Mets on June 29.
Pham made important plays for the Pirates in the past two wins over the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, helping his team secure their second straight sweep after the Mets.
Cardinals catcher Pedro Pagés hit a single to left field and first baseman Wilson Contreras came around third base and headed for home in the top of the fourth inning on July 1.
Pham got right on the ball and made a great throw home, as Pirates catcher Henry Davis tagged Contreras out and ended the Cardinals' scoring chance.
That play kept the Cardinals out of the lead and eventually allowed the Pirates to get a 1-0 win.
Pham then came through from the plate in the series finale on July 2, with RBI-singles in the second and seventh innings, putting the Pirates up 2-0 before their rally in that seventh inning secured the 5-0 victory and the sweep.
He liked his performance over this homestand, but was even more happy about getting back-to-back sweeps of good teams like the Mets and Cardinals.
“That makes it a little bit better," Pham said on the back-to-back sweeps. "Pitching was phenomenal. As you know, pitching and defense really wins games, but our offense came through this homestand.”
Pham mentioned after his three-RBI game in the 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 22 that he made changes to his contact lenses, which made it easier for him seeing the ball at the plate and in the outfield.
He has a rare eye disorder known as kerotaconus, which causes contorted vision, which he was diagnosed with in 2008. This requires him to wear contact lenses that give him 20/15 vision
Pham, even with this stretch of great performances, still wants more from himself, especially hitting for extra bases and showing his best hitting.
“Not much, man. I’m just trying to have quality at-bats," Pham said. "Would really like to start slugging more consistently. I’m tired of hitting singles.”
The Pirates head out for a nine-game road series that'll end their first half of the season. They face the Seattle Mariners from July 4-6, Kansas City Royals from July 7-9 and then the Minnesota Twins from July 11-13.
Pham enjoyed the successful homestand, but knows it'll be tough for the Pirates with continuing their great offense over the last week.
“It’s not going to be easy," Pham said. "Seattle has a really good pitching staff, from my past experience, Minnesota and Kansas City are really good teams with great pitching staffs, so it’s not going to be easy. We’re gonna need a whole lot of the same things that we have going here.”
